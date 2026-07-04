Peru awaits official winner after Fujimori leads final vote tally

Keiko Fujimori has moved within touching distance of Peru’s presidency after electoral authorities completed the counting of votes from the tightly contested run-off election, although the outcome remains under dispute as her opponent refuses to accept the results.

Figures released after the final tally showed the right-wing candidate with 50.13 percent of the vote, narrowly ahead of leftist contender Roberto Sanchez, who secured 49.86 percent after all ballots were counted.

The result now awaits formal confirmation from Peru’s National Jury of Elections (JNE), which is expected to make an official declaration after concluding its review of challenged votes.

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While the country waits for the final announcement, Fujimori struck a hopeful tone and signalled her readiness to lead.

“We are getting closer and closer to embarking on a path of order and hope for all Peruvians,” Fujimori said in a social media post.

The presidential hopeful, whose father, former President Alberto Fujimori, served a prison sentence for human rights abuses, has also promised to “unite the country” following the fiercely fought election.

The weeks-long counting process has kept Peru in suspense since the June 7 run-off, with the closely divided result exposing deep political divisions across the country.

Yet the conclusion of the tally is not expected to end the uncertainty surrounding the election.

Sanchez has continued to challenge the outcome, insisting the process was affected by fraud and irregularities. Although he has not presented evidence to support the claims, he has urged supporters to mobilise and “defend the vote”.

He has also indicated that he will pursue legal avenues to contest the official declaration once it is made.

The dispute adds to growing concerns over political stability in Peru, where public confidence in institutions has weakened in recent years.

The country has experienced frequent leadership changes, with nine presidents taking office over the last decade as successive administrations faced removal, resignation or political upheaval.

Frustration with the electoral process had already surfaced during the first round of voting in April, when operational challenges delayed voting in parts of Lima, fuelling criticism of the system.

With the official declaration still pending, the contested result risks extending the political turbulence that has defined Peru’s recent history.