60 more Kenyans airlifted from South Africa ahead of final evacuation flight

Kenya's evacuation mission in South Africa gathered pace on Friday night after another 60 citizens landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, adding to the growing number of Kenyans being brought home following weeks of xenophobic attacks, anti-migrant protests and immigration crackdowns in parts of the country.

The group arrived in Nairobi as the government continued efforts to assist citizens who sought help through the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria after being affected by the unrest.

Officials from the State Department for Diaspora Affairs received the returnees at JKIA, where they were taken through a post-arrival briefing and offered support before reuniting with their families.

Peter Burugu, who heads the department's Counselling Unit, led the reception on behalf of Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu.

In a statement issued on Saturday, July 4, 2026, the State Department said the returnees were also provided with immediate psychosocial assistance to help them recover from the experiences they faced during the violence.

“The State Department for Diaspora Affairs, leading a multi-agency effort, last night received 60 Kenyans evacuated from South Africa,” the statement reads in part.

“Representing Diaspora Affairs PS, Ms. Roseline Njogu, Mr. Peter Burugu, Head of the Counselling Unit, led the reception, where the team debriefed the returnees and provided on-the-spot psychosocial first aid before reuniting them with their families.”

The latest arrivals are part of an ongoing government operation launched after reports of attacks, intimidation and hostility directed at foreign nationals in some parts of South Africa.

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi had earlier announced that 151 Kenyans had already been flown back to the country through an exercise coordinated by the ministry and the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria.

Government records showed that by July 2, a total of 240 Kenyans had registered for assistance. Authorities have been facilitating accommodation, meals, travel documentation, local transport and air tickets for those seeking to return home.

The operation has been carried out in stages. On June 30, groups of 61, 26 and 17 Kenyans arrived in Nairobi, while another 47 landed on July 1, pushing the total number of evacuees to 151 by July 2. A further group of 55 Kenyans was expected later that day.

While authorities say most Kenyans living in South Africa remain safe, emergency support has been directed at those whose lives and livelihoods were disrupted by the unrest.

The government has since announced that the evacuation exercise is entering its final phase.

In a notice issued on Friday, Kenyans still wishing to leave South Africa were asked to register with the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria ahead of the last government-sponsored evacuation flight scheduled to depart Johannesburg on July 9.

Officials said all applicants must complete registration and vetting by July 7, adding that only those who have gone through the required processing will be cleared to travel.

The government also recognised the role played by the Kenya Diaspora Association in South Africa and members of the Kenyan community who have worked alongside consular officials and South African authorities throughout the exercise.

The evacuation programme was initiated after demonstrations targeting migrants and intensified immigration enforcement operations spread across several areas, prompting many foreign nationals to seek help from their respective governments.

Several of the Kenyans who have returned home say they lost businesses, employment opportunities and personal belongings during the unrest, underscoring the scale of the crisis that triggered the rescue operation.