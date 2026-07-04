Murang’a unveils Sh12.5 billion budget with farmers, patients and learners at the centre

Farmers, vulnerable families, learners and local development projects are set to benefit from fresh funding after the Murang’a County Assembly approved a Sh12.5 billion budget for the 2026-27 financial year, paving the way for major investments in agriculture, healthcare, education and infrastructure across the county.

The approved spending plan places a strong focus on programmes that directly impact residents, with Sh1.05 billion earmarked for development projects in all wards and Sh903.5 million allocated to support the operations of the county assembly.

Tabling the report of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, chairperson Charles Machigo said the budget has been structured to support the final stage of the County Integrated Development Plan 2023-2027 while advancing the county government's key development agenda.

“This budget supports the final phase of implementing the county’s five-year plans and governor Irungu Kang’ata’s manifesto while addressing the development priorities of the people of Murang’a,” Machigo, also Township MCA, said.

Agriculture received a major share of the funding, reflecting the county’s continued focus on supporting farmers and increasing food production.

A total of Sh260 million was allocated to the agriculture subsidy programme under the Inua Mkulima initiative, which provides farmers with subsidised farm inputs alongside income support.

The programme targets value chains including maize, dairy, mangoes and sorghum, with registered farmers receiving certified seeds, fertilisers and other farming inputs.

The assembly also approved Sh166.7 million for the National Agricultural Value Chain Development Programme and Sh362.5 million for food security interventions aimed at improving production and strengthening food availability at household level.

Community development programmes also secured substantial funding, with MCAs setting aside Sh455 million for projects selected by residents in all 35 wards. The projects cover roads, water initiatives, markets and other public infrastructure.

To improve trading centres, the assembly allocated Sh100 million to the Smart Cities programme, which involves upgrading major shopping centres through cabro paving and tarmacking of streets to create a better environment for business activities.

An additional Sh30 million was approved for the solarisation programme. The county has been installing solar power systems in health facilities and community boreholes as part of efforts to lower electricity costs and improve service delivery.

“These allocations are intended to ensure development reaches every ward while improving infrastructure and service delivery,” Machigo said.

Healthcare also featured prominently in the budget, with Sh230 million allocated to the Kang’ata Care programme, which supports more than 42,000 vulnerable households.

The sector further received Sh250 million for the purchase of medicines and Sh200 million for health products and technologies aimed at improving medical services across the county.

Education programmes received Sh306 million, while the school feeding programme was allocated Sh280 million. Another Sh50 million was set aside for upgrading school infrastructure.

The assembly also approved Sh350 million for the Murang’a Aggregation and Industrial Park, a project expected to attract investment opportunities and support economic growth within the county.