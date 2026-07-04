Two arrested as police recover 73 suspected stolen phones in Bungoma crackdown

Two suspects are in police custody after detectives dismantled a suspected mobile phone theft and cybercrime operation in Bungoma County, recovering 73 mobile phones believed to have been stolen from members of the public during a raid in Kimilili Town.

The operation followed weeks of investigations by security agencies into rising cases of mobile phone theft and related cyber-enabled crimes in the area. The probe culminated in a raid at a shop linked to the suspects, where officers recovered dozens of phones and equipment allegedly used in the illegal trade.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), preliminary findings indicate that the two suspects may be part of a larger criminal network involved in stealing, modifying and reselling mobile phones within the county.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the two are part of a wider criminal network involved in the theft, reprogramming, and illicit resale of stolen mobile phones within the county,” NPS said in a statement.

During the operation, detectives also seized equipment believed to have been used to flash mobile phones. Police said the process is commonly associated with altering or reconfiguring a device’s software to conceal its identity or prepare it for resale after theft.

Authorities believe the recovered equipment played a key role in facilitating the activities of the suspected syndicate.

The suspects remain in custody and are expected to be arraigned in court as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, detectives have launched a manhunt for other individuals believed to be connected to the network.

“The suspects are currently in police custody pending arraignment, while officers pursue further leads to identify and apprehend other members of the criminal network,” the statement added.

Police said the operation underscores growing concerns over organised mobile phone theft syndicates that target members of the public before tampering with the stolen devices and selling them through illegal channels.

According to investigators, such criminal groups often use specialised software and equipment to bypass security features, erase user information and alter device identifiers, making it difficult for owners to recover their phones.

The National Police Service urged members of the public to remain alert and report suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies. It also appealed for information that could help track down additional suspects and dismantle similar criminal networks.

The Bungoma operation comes only weeks after detectives in Kisii County recovered hundreds of suspected stolen mobile phones during a separate crackdown on an alleged phone theft syndicate operating in Kisii Township.

In a statement issued after the raid, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers from Kisii Central Police Station worked alongside officials from a mobile device financing company to conduct the operation following the arrest of a suspect believed to be linked to the illegal trade.

The agency said a total of 289 mobile phones suspected to have been stolen from victims across the country were recovered.

“Detectives from Kisii Central, alongside officers from M-KOPA Kenya Limited, recovered hundreds of suspected stolen mobile phones during a meticulously coordinated raid,” DCI said.

Among the recovered devices were 56 smartphones linked to the financing company and 233 assorted mobile phones of different brands and models. One suspect was arrested during the operation.