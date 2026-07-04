Africa's hope shrinks as Egypt alone marches forward

Africa's representation at the tournament took another hit on Friday night after Ghana and Cabo Verde were knocked out, leaving Egypt as one of only two teams still flying the continent's flag after surviving a tense battle against Australia.

The Egyptians booked their place in the last 16 following a dramatic contest at Dallas Stadium in Arlington that ended 1-1 after extra time. With neither side able to find a winner, the match was decided from the penalty spot, where Egypt converted all four of their attempts while Australia managed just two.

Emam Ashour gave the Pharaohs an early advantage with a header in the 16th minute. Australia responded after the break when pressure inside Egypt's box resulted in Mohammed Hany putting the ball into his own net in the 55th minute. The deadlock remained intact through the rest of normal time and extra time before Egypt finally prevailed in the shootout.

Their victory now sets up a major test against defending champions Argentina, who were pushed to the limit by an inspired Cabo Verde side at Miami Stadium.

Cabo Verde came within touching distance of forcing extra time after matching Argentina for long periods in a thrilling encounter that stood at 2-2. However, heartbreak struck in the 111th minute when Diney Gomes inadvertently turned the ball into his own goal, handing Argentina a 3-2 victory and bringing the island nation's memorable run to an end.

Despite the defeat, Cabo Verde left the competition with their heads held high after producing one of the tournament's most spirited performances and proving they could compete against one of football's biggest powers.

Ghana also saw their campaign come to a close after falling 1-0 to Colombia at Kansas Stadium. Jhon Arias struck in the 14th minute and his goal ultimately separated the two sides in a tightly contested match.

The Black Stars searched for an equaliser throughout the game but were unable to break down the Colombian defence. The result sent Nestor Lorenzo's men into the next round, while Carlos Quiroz's side headed home.

Colombia will now face Switzerland, who secured their own place in the last 16 after eliminating Algeria in Vancouver on Friday. The two teams are set to meet at the same venue on Tuesday.

With Algeria, Ghana and Cabo Verde all out of the competition, Africa's hopes now rest on Egypt and Morocco. Morocco face co-hosts Canada in Houston on Saturday, while Egypt prepare for a daunting showdown against Argentina, a side that has already ended one African challenge in the tournament.