CS Murkomen extends Marsabit security zone declaration by 30 days

The government has extended the declaration of several parts of Marsabit County as security-disturbed and dangerous areas for another 30 days, keeping in place special security measures aimed at restoring stability in the region.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced the extension through a Gazette Notice dated July 3, 2026, issued under Section 106(6) of the National Police Service Act, 2011. The declaration was made in consultation with the National Security Council.

According to the notice, the affected areas are Hillo Gorgora, Hillo Orofa, Hillo Walkite, Hillo Tanzania, Hillo Irress Abamartille, Hillo Gootu, Hillo Tessum Qalicha, Hillo Karray, Hillo Hudda, Hillo Qoranjido, Hillo Irress Shindia, Hillo Rabaalee and Hillo Godde Haroressa, all located in Marsabit County.

“National Police Service Act, 2011, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, in consultation with the National Security Council, declares parts of Marsabit County as security disturbed and dangerous,” the notice read.

The Gazette Notice states that the declaration took effect on June 23, 2026, at 6.30 p.m. and will remain in force for a period of 30 days.

The government also indicated that the declaration can be withdrawn before the expiry of the period or extended further through another Gazette Notice if the Cabinet Secretary considers it necessary.

“This notice shall take effect on the 23rd June, 2026, as from 6.30 p.m., for a period of thirty (30) days and may, at any time be withdrawn or continued in force for such further period as the Cabinet Secretary may, in each case, by notice in the Gazette direct,” the notice stated.

At the same time, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja issued an order prohibiting the possession of firearms in the affected areas for the same 30-day period.

In the directive, residents in possession of firearms were ordered to surrender them to security agencies for safe custody during the period covered by the notice.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 106 (2) (a) of the National Police Service Act, 2011, the Inspector-General of National Police Service prohibits the possession of arms in the following parts of Marsabit County declared as security disturbed and dangerous by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration: Hillo Gorgora, Hillo Orofa, Hillo Walkite, Hillo Tanzania, Hillo Irress Abamartille, Hillo Gootu, Hillo Tessum Qalicha, Hillo Karray, Hillo Hudda, Hillo Qoranjido, Hillo Irress Shindia, Hillo Rabaalee, Hillo Godde Haroressa,” the notice read in part.

“On the taking effect of this notice, all inhabitants of the said areas are ordered, with immediate effect, to surrender all arms in their possession to the nearest Police Station, Police Post, Police Camp and National Government Administration offices during the hours of the day for safe custody. All arms surrendered shall be returned to their owners upon the revocation or termination of this notice.”

The renewed security measures come amid continued efforts to address insecurity in parts of Marsabit County.

Only days before the latest notice, security officers recovered 251 sheep and goats that had allegedly been stolen by suspected bandits in Loiyangalani Sub-county following a security operation.

The recovery was made after officers pursued the suspects to the Lokilipi and Sarima areas, where they encountered armed individuals believed to have carried out the livestock theft.

The operation later turned into a gunfight after the suspects engaged the security team. The bandits eventually abandoned the animals and fled as officers intensified the pursuit.

“A multi-agency security team has successfully recovered 251 sheep and goats that had been stolen by suspected bandits in Loiyangalani Sub-County,” the National Police Service stated.

“As the pursuit intensified, the officers tracked the stolen animals to the Lokilipi and Sarima areas, where they encountered armed bandits, leading to a confrontation marked by an exchange of gunfire. This forced the suspects to abandon the livestock and flee.”