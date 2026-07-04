Cost of keeping clean rises as prices of soap, tissue and detergents climb

Keeping a home clean is becoming more expensive for Kenyan families, with fresh data showing that the prices of products used every day, from detergents and laundry soap to tissue paper and personal care items, are steadily rising and adding to the pressure on already stretched household budgets.

While public concern over the cost of living has largely centred on food, transport and housing expenses, the latest Consumer Price Indices and Inflation Report released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that basic household and hygiene products are also becoming more costly.

The June 2026 report indicates that several commonly used household items registered price increases between May and June, making routine spending more expensive for consumers.

Among the products that recorded notable increases were detergents, whose prices rose by 2.2 per cent during the period under review. Dishwashing paste and liquid increased by 2.0 per cent, while laundry soap went up by 0.5 per cent.

The bureau also recorded higher prices for body lotion, hair oil and cream, as well as toilet paper and tissue paper.

“Between May and June 2026, dishwashing paste/liquid price increased by 2.0 per cent during the reference period. Similarly, prices of laundry soap increased by 0.5 per cent,” KNBS said.

“Prices of body lotion and hair oil/cream both increased by 0.8 while toilet paper/tissue paper rose by 1.4 per cent.”

Although the increases are relatively small when viewed separately, they affect products that households buy frequently, meaning the impact is felt repeatedly throughout the month.

For many families, these are not purchases that can easily be avoided. Household cleaning products and personal hygiene items remain part of daily life, making it difficult for consumers to reduce spending on them even when prices rise.

The report comes as annual inflation reached 6.4 per cent in June, with higher costs in food, transport and housing continuing to drive overall price growth. KNBS notes that these three categories account for more than 57 per cent of total household expenditure.

As a result, many households are facing growing pressure as expenses increase across several areas at the same time, reducing their ability to absorb additional costs.

The figures suggest that the financial strain facing consumers is broader than food inflation alone. Rising prices across multiple categories are forcing families to make adjustments in how they spend and manage their incomes.

Some consumers may opt for lower-priced alternatives, buy smaller quantities of cleaning products or delay replacing certain personal care items in an effort to keep household spending under control.

The data also points to increasing costs associated with running and maintaining a home. According to KNBS, the Furnishings, Household Equipment and Routine Household Maintenance division recorded annual inflation of 2.2 per cent, reflecting higher expenses linked to household upkeep.

The gradual increase in prices could also shape shopping habits, with consumers increasingly turning to smaller package sizes, discounted products and store brands as they seek ways to cope with rising costs.

Even though food prices often dominate discussions on inflation, the latest KNBS report shows that another source of pressure is building quietly in households across the country.

From laundry rooms to bathroom shelves, the cost of everyday essentials is continuing to rise, adding another layer to the financial challenges facing Kenyan families and showing that the cost-of-living squeeze now extends well beyond food and transport.