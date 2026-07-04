Eight arrested over Sh1.2 million M-Pesa SIM swap fraud in Marsabit

Eight persons of interest have been arrested in connection with a suspected SIM swap fraud scheme that led to the loss of more than Sh1.2 million from an M-Pesa operator in Marsabit County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the group was intercepted on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at the Merille Barrier in Marsabit South after detectives received intelligence linking them to the fraud. The suspects were traveling in a white Toyota Probox when they were stopped and taken into custody.

According to the DCI, preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects allegedly posed as customers at an M-Pesa shop in Marsabit Town before tricking the operator and carrying out a SIM swap.

Detectives say the move gave the suspects access to the complainant’s mobile money and banking services, resulting in a substantial financial loss.

“The fraudulent SIM swap enabled unauthorised access to the complainant’s Bank account, resulting in the theft of over Ksh 1.2 million,” DCI stated.

The agency said the suspects, together with the vehicle they were using, were escorted to Marsabit Police Station, where they are being held as investigations continue.

The arrests form part of ongoing efforts by detectives to crack down on mobile money fraud and cyber-enabled crimes targeting members of the public and businesses.

Following the operation, the DCI urged M-Pesa agents and the public to remain vigilant and avoid surrendering their SIM cards, mobile phones or M-Pesa handsets to customers under any circumstances.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing as detectives seek to establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged fraud and recover the stolen funds.