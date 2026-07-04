Junior Starlets move within reach of second World Cup qualification

Kenya’s Junior Starlets are on the brink of securing a second consecutive FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup appearance after beating South Africa 2-0 away in the first leg of the final qualifying round on Saturday.

The Kenyan side produced an impressive display at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, with Faith Boke and Brenda Achieng finding the back of the net to hand the visitors a crucial advantage ahead of the return fixture.

The result leaves the Junior Starlets in a strong position as they prepare for the decisive second leg at Nyayo National Stadium next Sunday.

Carrying a two-goal cushion into the home match, Kenya now needs a disciplined performance to complete the job and book a place at the global tournament.

Boke opened the scoring before Achieng added Kenya’s second goal to cap a memorable afternoon for the visitors against the host nation.

The victory places the Junior Starlets within touching distance of qualification for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Morocco from October 17 to November 7.

A successful outcome in Nairobi would see Kenya return to the tournament for a second time, further cementing the growth of women’s football in the country.

The Junior Starlets made history in 2024 when they became the first Kenyan football team, male or female, to qualify for a FIFA World Cup.

They are now just one match away from repeating that achievement and securing another place on football’s biggest youth stage.