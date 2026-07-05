Kipyegon suffers rare defeat at Prefontaine Classic
The three-time Olympic champion admitted that remaining at the top level of the sport comes with immense pressure, noting that occasional defeats can serve as important wake-up calls. She also hinted at personal challenges she has been facing away from the public eye.
Two-time world record holder Faith Kipyegon finished third on Saturday after clocking 4:17.80 in the women’s mile at the 51st Prefontaine Classic held at Hayward Field, University of Oregon, USA. The two-day event served as the ninth leg of the 2026 Wanda Diamond League circuit.
The three-time Olympic champion admitted that remaining at the top level of the sport comes with immense pressure, noting that occasional defeats can serve as important wake-up calls. She also hinted at personal challenges she has been facing away from the public eye.
“It was a little bit tough. I just wanted to follow the ladies, that’s why I was not going crazy. At the same time, no one knows what is happening behind the scenes, but I thank God I have managed to run,” Kipyegon said after the race.
“It is a lot, especially when you are quiet like me. I have been a little quiet, not competing, only one long-distance race and then quiet again. That’s why I said no one knows what goes on, but I am happy with the outcome,” she added.
Kipyegon looked set for another victory with 400 metres remaining, but American Nikki Hiltz produced a strong late surge to win the race in a world-leading time of 4:17.49. Kenya’s Dorcas Ewoi, the world 1500m silver medallist, finished second with a personal best of 4:17.62, while Kipyegon settled for third in 4:17.80.
The result marked Kipyegon’s first defeat of the season, ending what had been a flawless start to her 2026 campaign.
Before the Eugene race, she had won the Monaco 10km road race in 29:47 and dominated the women’s 5000m at the Shanghai Diamond League with a time of 14:24.14.
Despite the unexpected result, the Kenyan star remained positive and expressed satisfaction with the high level of competition in the race.
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