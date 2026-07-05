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Kipyegon suffers rare defeat at Prefontaine Classic

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Kipyegon suffers rare defeat at Prefontaine Classic
Faith Kipyegon tried her best to break the four minute barrier in Paris, June 26,2025, but ultimately she failed PHOTO/NIKE
In Summary

The three-time Olympic champion admitted that remaining at the top level of the sport comes with immense pressure, noting that occasional defeats can serve as important wake-up calls. She also hinted at personal challenges she has been facing away from the public eye.

Two-time world record holder Faith Kipyegon finished third on Saturday after clocking 4:17.80 in the women’s mile at the 51st Prefontaine Classic held at Hayward Field, University of Oregon, USA. The two-day event served as the ninth leg of the 2026 Wanda Diamond League circuit.

The three-time Olympic champion admitted that remaining at the top level of the sport comes with immense pressure, noting that occasional defeats can serve as important wake-up calls. She also hinted at personal challenges she has been facing away from the public eye.

“It was a little bit tough. I just wanted to follow the ladies, that’s why I was not going crazy. At the same time, no one knows what is happening behind the scenes, but I thank God I have managed to run,” Kipyegon said after the race.

“It is a lot, especially when you are quiet like me. I have been a little quiet, not competing, only one long-distance race and then quiet again. That’s why I said no one knows what goes on, but I am happy with the outcome,” she added.

Kipyegon looked set for another victory with 400 metres remaining, but American Nikki Hiltz produced a strong late surge to win the race in a world-leading time of 4:17.49. Kenya’s Dorcas Ewoi, the world 1500m silver medallist, finished second with a personal best of 4:17.62, while Kipyegon settled for third in 4:17.80.

The result marked Kipyegon’s first defeat of the season, ending what had been a flawless start to her 2026 campaign.

Before the Eugene race, she had won the Monaco 10km road race in 29:47 and dominated the women’s 5000m at the Shanghai Diamond League with a time of 14:24.14.

Despite the unexpected result, the Kenyan star remained positive and expressed satisfaction with the high level of competition in the race.

Tags

United States Prefontaine Classic Faith Kipyegon Oregon Wanda Diamond League Hayward Field

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