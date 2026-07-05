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Three arrested over attack on Linda Mwananchi convoy in Kisii

News · Samuel Otieno ·
Three arrested over attack on Linda Mwananchi convoy in Kisii
Arrest. PHOTO/Radio Generation
In Summary

In a statement issued on Saturday, July 4, 2026, the National Police Service (NPS) said the attack happened along the Kisii–Keroka Road on Friday, July 3, targeting a political group travelling through the area.

Three suspects have been arrested after a violent attack on a convoy linked to the Linda Mwananchi political rally in Keumbu, Kisii County, with police saying investigations into the incident are ongoing.

In a statement issued on Saturday, July 4, 2026, the National Police Service (NPS) said the attack happened along the Kisii–Keroka Road on Friday, July 3, targeting a political group travelling through the area.

Police noted that preliminary findings had helped establish where and how the incident occurred.

According to the NPS, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kisii Central and Keumbu Police Station responded immediately and arrested three suspects, who remain in custody.

They have been identified as Allan Masese Onyambu, Godffrey Bosire Mokaya and Stanley Okeyo.

“In response, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kisii Central, and Keumbu Police Station moved swiftly and arrested three suspects, who are currently in custody,” the police said.

Authorities said detectives are still reviewing footage from the incident and conducting wider investigations aimed at identifying more individuals linked to the violence.

“A more detailed analysis of the video, alongside wider investigative efforts, is underway with a view to making further arrests,” the statement said.

The NPS condemned the incident, warning that acts of political intolerance would not be tolerated.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja also directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to expedite investigations into the violence and assess any operational lapses surrounding the incident.

The attack occurred as supporters and leaders allied to the ODM-linked Linda Mwananchi faction travelled to Keroka for a political rally. Several people sustained injuries after armed youth reportedly ambushed the convoy near Keumbu Market along the Kisii–Keroka Road.

Among those affected was United Green Movement Party presidential aspirant David Maraga, whose vehicle was damaged during the chaos.

Videos circulating online showed groups of youths hurling stones at vehicles in the convoy, while some appeared armed with clubs as they blocked sections of the road and confronted motorists.

Witnesses also captured police officers at the scene, with questions emerging over whether officers were overwhelmed or failed to intervene in time to stop the violence.

The incident has triggered widespread condemnation from Kenyans online and political leaders allied to the Linda Mwananchi movement, who are now demanding the arrest of both the attackers and those believed to have organised the violence.

Tags

Douglas Kanja Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) NPS Internal Affairs Unit Linda Mwananchi Keumbu Kisii–Keroka Road

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