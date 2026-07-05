DCI arrests three suspects after recovery of pistols and ammunition in Kuria West

Three suspects were arrested in Migori County on Saturday following an intelligence-led operation that led to the recovery of two pistols and ammunition in Nyangoto, Kuria West Sub-County.

Detectives, working alongside Kuria West officers, also recovered a Subaru Impreza, motorcycles, machinery and several mobile phones believed to be linked to ongoing investigations.

The suspects, Charles Mwita, Joshua Obachi and Ignitius Likhanga, remain in police custody as investigations continue ahead of their arraignment.

The arrests followed what investigators described as a targeted operation based on intelligence gathered by security agencies in the area.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), detectives from Migori, backed by officers from Kuria West, acted on “credible intelligence” before moving in on a suspected hideout in Nyangoto.

During the operation, officers recovered “two pistols and five rounds of 9mm ammunition”, according to the agency's statement.

Police also seized a number of items believed to be relevant to the investigation. These include a Subaru Impreza, three motorcycles, three welding machines, two grinding machines, a water pump, power cables and eight assorted mobile phones.

Authorities said the suspects are still undergoing processing before being presented in court, while the items recovered during the operation have been retained by investigators.

“The three suspects; Charles Mwita, Joshua Obachi and Ignitius Likhanga, remain in police custody undergoing processing pending arraignment,” the statement read.

The DCI also used the opportunity to urge members of the public to continue sharing information with investigators, saying community cooperation remains important in addressing criminal activities.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations commends members of the public for their continued vigilance and timely sharing of information. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activities at the nearest police station or through #FichuaKwaDCI via call 0800 722 203 (Toll-free) or WhatsApp at 0709 570 000,” the statement read.