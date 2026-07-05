TACC annual sale draws customers to Nairobi's Lavington

Tile and Carpet Centre (TACC) on Saturday hosted a promotional event for its annual sale at its Lavington branch, with organisers expressing confidence that substantial discounts and a wide selection of home improvement products will continue attracting shoppers throughout the campaign, which began on June 15 and runs until July 18.

The event, supported by Radio Generation, drew customers looking for bargains on furniture, bathroom fittings, tiles, kitchens, and home décor. Organisers reported a steady turnout on the opening day and said they expect customer numbers to continue growing as the sale progresses.

They highlighted that their objective was to encourage customers to take advantage of discounted products while clearing a wide range of stock.

One of the organisers said the annual sale was aimed at giving customers an opportunity to purchase a wide range of home improvement products at discounted prices.

"Today's event, we're having the big annual sale. We are here at Tile and Carpet Centre in Lavington. Our expectation is to see customers walk in and take advantage of the offers on furniture, tiles, bathroom wares, and many other products. We have discounts of up to 15 percent on selected items, and shoppers can also benefit from vouchers. We've already seen a good turnout, and we expect more customers before the day ends. The sale runs until July 18, so we invite everyone to come and enjoy the offers," said the organiser.

He added that the variety and quality of products had attracted shoppers with different home improvement needs.

Large crowds turned out for the annual sale, with customers exploring a wide range of products, including outdoor furniture, bathroom fittings such as bathtubs, sinks, floor mats and accessories, as well as decorative items, kitchenware and home décor.

Many shoppers said the combination of quality products, extensive variety and discounted prices made the event an attractive opportunity to complete their home improvement projects.

Organisers highlighted that the sale features discounts starting at 15 percent on many products, with selected items reduced by as much as 30, 40 and 50 percent. They expressed confidence that the offers would encourage customers to return before the promotion concludes.

Administrative Assistant and Customer Support Officer Beryl Adhiambo urged customers to take advantage of the promotion, which runs until July 18.

She announced extended shopping hours on Thursday from 8:30 am to 7:30 pm to accommodate customers unable to visit during the regular closing time.

She also highlighted TACC's branch network in Lavington, Garden City, Parkside Towers, Nyali, and Athi River, inviting shoppers to visit the outlet most convenient to them.

Among those attending was Amina Mohamed, a first-time homeowner from Utawala, who said the discounted prices finally enabled her to purchase floor tiles she had been planning to buy for months.

She noted that the prices were considerably lower than previous quotations she had received and commended staff for patiently explaining product options and helping her make informed choices. She added that the lively atmosphere, entertainment, and family-friendly environment made the shopping experience enjoyable.

James Otieno, a software developer from Westlands, stated that he attended the event after hearing about it through Radio Generation.

Although he had not intended to buy home décor items, he said staff guided him to affordable products suited to his apartment, leading him to purchase an area rug and receive a voucher for future curtain purchases.

He praised the relaxed shopping environment, saying customers were given helpful advice without being pressured to buy, while the giveaways and entertainment added to the event's appeal.

Grace Muthoni, a salon owner from Riverside Drive, said the discounts enabled her to stay within budget while renovating her business premises.

She explained that reduced prices on commercial-grade vinyl flooring made it possible to complete the entire flooring project instead of postponing part of the work.

She also welcomed the opportunity to connect with a supplier offering flexible payment terms for small business owners, saying the sale would help her reopen her salon with a fully renovated interior sooner than expected.