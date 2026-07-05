Hot Topics world cup World Cup 2026 DCI Cape Verde National Police Service Kenya politics South Africa United States

World Cup: England receive hostile reception in Mexico City

World-Cup-2026 · Shadrack Andenga ·
World Cup: England receive hostile reception in Mexico City
Police officers outside a hotel in Mexico City, ahead of England’s game against Mexico at the 2026 World Cup. PHOTO/PA
In Summary

The Football Association and England manager Thomas Tuchel are aware of the situation. Tuchel admitted that following Harry Kane’s heroics in Atlanta, he expected a hostile atmosphere from Mexican supporters.

England received a hostile reception upon arriving at their hotel in Mexico City on Saturday after the team’s location was leaked, with local fans heckling the players ahead of their Round of 16 clash against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on Monday, July 6.

The Football Association and England manager Thomas Tuchel are aware of the situation. Tuchel admitted that following Harry Kane’s heroics in Atlanta, he expected a hostile atmosphere from Mexican supporters.

“We will expect that noise outside the hotel. But what can we do? We will bring earplugs. I expect everything,” Tuchel said.

Tuchel and his coaching staff are now preparing the players for possible disruptions through the night after Mexican fans created loud disturbances outside Ecuador’s hotel before their Round of 32 match last Tuesday in an apparent attempt to deprive the team of sleep.

“This conduct is far removed from the principles of fair play, equality and unity that a football World Cup should represent,” Ecuador’s football federation said in a statement.

England players were greeted with jeers and whistles as their team bus arrived outside the hotel, while fans filled the streets chanting “Mexico! Mexico!”

Authorities have since tightened security around the hotel, setting up metal barriers and deploying a heavy police presence, including officers equipped with riot shields, amid fears that supporters could cause further disturbances.

Tags

England Mexico Thomas Tuchel World Cup 2026 Azteca Stadium

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  7. 10
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  8. 11
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  9. 12
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  10. 13
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

  11. 14
    Sports

    KNF confirms 21 for East Africa tourney in Nairobi

  12. 15
    Sports

    KWBF selects four for Turkey World Ability Youth Games

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.