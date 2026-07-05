World Cup: England receive hostile reception in Mexico City

England received a hostile reception upon arriving at their hotel in Mexico City on Saturday after the team’s location was leaked, with local fans heckling the players ahead of their Round of 16 clash against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on Monday, July 6.

The Football Association and England manager Thomas Tuchel are aware of the situation. Tuchel admitted that following Harry Kane’s heroics in Atlanta, he expected a hostile atmosphere from Mexican supporters.

“We will expect that noise outside the hotel. But what can we do? We will bring earplugs. I expect everything,” Tuchel said.

Tuchel and his coaching staff are now preparing the players for possible disruptions through the night after Mexican fans created loud disturbances outside Ecuador’s hotel before their Round of 32 match last Tuesday in an apparent attempt to deprive the team of sleep.

“This conduct is far removed from the principles of fair play, equality and unity that a football World Cup should represent,” Ecuador’s football federation said in a statement.

England players were greeted with jeers and whistles as their team bus arrived outside the hotel, while fans filled the streets chanting “Mexico! Mexico!”

Authorities have since tightened security around the hotel, setting up metal barriers and deploying a heavy police presence, including officers equipped with riot shields, amid fears that supporters could cause further disturbances.