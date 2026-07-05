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World Aquatics Day hosted in Murang’a County

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
World Aquatics Day hosted in Murang’a County
Swimmers pictured in Murang'a County celebrating the World Aquatics Day. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

A major highlight of the event was a practical lifesaving demonstration conducted by Swim Safe Kenya, led by its Director, Douglas Okatso, who demonstrated essential water rescue techniques and emphasised the importance of swimming as a life skill.

Murang’a County joined the rest of the world in marking the 2026 World Aquatics Day at Vidhu Ramji School during an event organised by Kenya Aquatics in conjunction with Murang’a Aquatics to promote water safety, swimming, and drowning prevention.

A major highlight of the event was a practical lifesaving demonstration conducted by Swim Safe Kenya, led by its Director, Douglas Okatso, who demonstrated essential water rescue techniques and emphasised the importance of swimming as a life skill.

“We encouraged all and sundry to acquire swimming and lifesaving skills to reduce the risk of drowning, particularly among children and communities living near water bodies,” said Okatso.

He added that there is a need for increased investment in swimming infrastructure, water safety education, and community awareness programmes to make aquatic environments safer for everyone.

The celebrations also featured exciting aquatic demonstrations, with swimmers showcasing their talent and skills in various disciplines, highlighting the importance of aquatic sports in promoting health, recreation, and talent development.

World Aquatics Day is commemorated annually in July to celebrate aquatics while raising global awareness on water safety, encouraging people of all ages to learn how to swim, and promoting drowning prevention through education, advocacy, and community engagement.

Kenya Aquatics was represented by Heize Kahindo, an Executive Committee Member of Kenya Aquatics and National Coordinator of Open Water Swimming.

Murang’a Aquatics stakeholders were led by Joseph Ndung’u, Governor of Murang’a Aquatics, while the local administration was represented by the area Deputy County Commissioner alongside other government officials, community leaders, teachers, parents, and residents.

Tags

Murang’a County Vidhu Ramji School Murang’a Aquatics Douglas Okatso

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