Police summon MP Jhanda over Kisii–Keroka Road attack as four more suspects arrested

An additional four suspects linked to the violent attacks along the Kisii–Keroka Road have been arrested, bringing the total number of arrests to seven.

In a statement on Sunday, police also confirmed that Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda has been summoned to appear before the Kisii County DCI office in connection with the ongoing investigations. Authorities say investigations are continuing as officers pursue more leads linked to the incident.

The latest arrests come as police intensify investigations into the violence that occurred at Keumbu along the Kisii–Keroka Road on Friday, July 3, 2026, where several vehicles in a convoy were reportedly attacked and damaged.

According to the National Police Service, the security operation is being led by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Keumbu together with detectives from DCI Kisii Central.

“The operation, led by the OCS Keumbu and DCI Kisii Central, has resulted in the successful arrest of four additional suspects, bringing the total number of arrests to seven,” NPS said in a statement.

The latest arrests build on an earlier operation in which three suspects were taken into custody as investigators sought to identify those behind the incident.

The three — Allan Masese Onyambu, Godffrey Bosire Mokaya and Stanley Okeyo — were arrested during an intelligence-led operation conducted by detectives.

Police have now widened the scope of investigations, with authorities summoning Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda to appear before investigators.

“Hon. Zaheer Jhanda, MP for Nyaribari Chache, has this morning been summoned to appear before the Kisii County DCI office in connection with the ongoing investigations,” the statement read.

Investigators say they are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify any additional suspects who may have participated.

“Investigations remain ongoing as the Service continues to pursue further leads in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify any other individuals who may have been involved,” police added.

The National Police Service reiterated that it remains committed to protecting lives and property and pledged to take firm action against those found responsible for acts that threaten public safety and public order.