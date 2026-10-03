Use proper channels! Ruto responds to questions over Dangote refinery

President William Ruto has pushed back against mounting questions over Kenya’s Sh2.2 trillion Dangote East Africa Refinery, saying those seeking details of the deal should raise the matter through Parliament instead of political rallies.

Ruto made the remarks in Lamu on Saturday, October 3, 2026, as he defended the Nigerian investor and rejected demands by critics seeking information on the government’s agreement with Aliko Dangote.

The President questioned why political gatherings were being used to seek answers on the Lamu project instead of formal government channels.

“Kama mtu anataka information kuhusu mradi wa Lamu, huwezi enda kwa mkutano wa siasa kutuuliza maswali. Kwani kuna mtu atajibu maswali ya Lamu kwa mikutano ya siasa?” Ruto posed as he addressed residents in Lamu on Saturday.

The remarks came after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna stepped up calls for the government to release details of the agreement and commitments made to facilitate the refinery.

Sifuna has argued that the deal should be open to scrutiny by Parliament and the public, particularly because it involves major government commitments.

On Friday, the senator cited Article 35 of the Constitution, which gives citizens the right to access information held by the State and requires the government to publish and publicise important information affecting the country.

Ruto said legislators who want access to the agreement should use parliamentary procedures rather than political platforms.

“Sasa mnaenda kutuuliza maswali kwa majukwaa ya siasa, mnataka tujibu namna gani?” he posed.

The President also accused some of those questioning the investment of being “brokers”, suggesting that their interest in the project was driven by motives other than seeking information.

“Kwa wale mabroker nimewaona mnauliza maswali mengi sana. Tumezoea maswali yenu na tunajua hizo maswali zinaelekea wapi,” Ruto said.

He went further, describing the critics as brokers and “matapeli” whom he accused of seeking to benefit from an investment they had not helped establish.

“Nyinyi ni mabroker, matapeli ambao wanataka kuvuna mahali hawajapanda,” he said.

Ruto also warned against attempts to pressure Dangote and other investors into making payments or giving out shares connected to the refinery.

“Vile mlihangaisha hawa investors wetu kwa siku zilizopita, siwezi kuwaruhusu. Na msikie vizuri, siwezi kuwaruhusu muhangaishe hawa investors wetu ati mulipwe. Mnalipwa nyinyi ni akina nani?” he said.

He questioned the basis for demands for shares, saying those seeking such benefits had not explained what work or contribution they had made to the project.

“Mumefanya kazi gani ndiyo mlipwe? Mnataka shares ya kazi gani? Kama kuna shares itapatikana, itapewa hawa watu wa Lamu, sio nyinyi,” Ruto said.

The President said any money arising from local participation in the project should also benefit people living in Lamu.

“Kama kuna pesa italipwa, ni hawa watu wa Lamu, sio nyinyi,” he said.

His comments came days after a public dispute involving Sifuna, Dangote and the government over the refinery.

Sifuna had criticised Dangote after the businessman said he was ready to confront people he believed were trying to block the project. The senator maintained that investors should explain their projects and commitments to Kenyans, while concerns from Lamu residents should also receive attention.

Ruto said the critics had earlier tried to pressure Dangote over the project.

“Walikuwa wanajaribu kutishia yule Mnigeria, Dangote, ati msipofanya hii na hii,” he said.

The President said Dangote responded by directing those challenging the project to court.

“Dangote akawaambia muende kortini, na pale kortini nitawaahangaisha vibaya sana,” Ruto said.

Ruto defended the response, arguing that an investor taken to court would naturally take steps to defend himself.

“Wakaanza kusema, ‘Oh, huyu mtu anaongea vibaya.’ Kwani mtu akikupeleka kortini unataka ufanye nini? Si lazima akuzungushe huko pia?” he said.

The Dangote East Africa Refinery was officially launched in Lamu on September 30. Dangote said the $16 billion (Sh2.2trillion) facility would have the capacity to process 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day.