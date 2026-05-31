SHA pays Sh12.741 billion to healthcare providers in latest claims cycle

Health and Wellness · David Abonyo ·
SHA pays Sh12.741 billion to healthcare providers in latest claims cycle
A photo of the Social Health Authority (SHA) headquarters.
In Summary

The authority also allocated Sh2.02 billion to support Primary Health Care (PHC) services, while Sh433 million was paid through the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF).

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has released Sh12.741 billion to healthcare providers under its latest claims payment cycle, marking one of the largest disbursements under the country's new health financing system as efforts continue to clear facility claims and support uninterrupted healthcare services.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the authority said the funds had been paid through various healthcare financing programmes to facilitate service delivery across public and private health facilities.

“SHA has paid Sh12.741 billion to healthcare providers in this month’s claims payment cycle,” the authority said.

According to the breakdown provided by SHA, the largest share of the payment, amounting to Sh7.25 billion, was disbursed through the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF). A further Sh3.03 billion was released under the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF).

The authority also allocated Sh2.02 billion to support Primary Health Care (PHC) services, while Sh433 million was paid through the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF).

SHA said it is also taking steps to improve openness in the payment process by making facility-level payment details publicly available.

The agency noted that “the list of payments per facility will be published on the SHA website on Friday, 5 June 2026.”

Healthcare providers seeking clarification on the payments have been advised to use the authority’s official communication channels, including the toll-free number 147 and its email contact, as efforts continue to improve claims processing under the new healthcare financing structure.

The latest disbursement comes at a time when hospitals and other healthcare providers have repeatedly expressed concerns over delays in claims settlements during the transition to the new system.

Despite the concerns raised by facilities, the government has maintained that the new health financing model is intended to improve accountability and speed up reimbursements once implementation is fully stabilised.

SHA said the structured payment cycles are aimed at reducing pending claims while ensuring health facilities continue providing services without disruption, particularly in primary healthcare and emergency treatment.

The authority further appealed to healthcare providers to remain patient as the reconciliation of claims continues, saying ongoing reforms are focused on “strengthening healthcare financing under the new system” and ensuring facilities receive timely payments for services rendered.

As the rollout of the new framework progresses, the government maintains that the SHA model is intended to expand healthcare coverage and improve access to affordable medical services for all registered Kenyans.

Tags

SHA SHIF Emergency health financing POMSF healthcare providers Claims payments

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