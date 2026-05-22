US sanctions Tanzanian police officer over alleged torture of Boniface Mwangi, Agather Atuhaire

Faustine Jackson Mafwele, a senior officer in the Tanzanian Police Force, has been sanctioned by the United States over allegations linked to the detention, torture, and sexual assault of Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire while they were held in Tanzania in May 2025.

In a statement on May 21, 2026, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Department of State had designated Tanzanian Police Force Senior Assistant Commissioner Faustine Jackson Mafwele for gross violations of human rights. The action was taken under Section 7031(c), a provision that allows Washington to bar foreign officials implicated in serious abuse cases from entering the United States.

Rubio said there was credible information linking Mafwele to the alleged abuse of Mwangi and Atuhaire while they were in Tanzanian custody. The sanction means he is now permanently barred from entering the United States.

“The Department of State is designating Tanzanian Police Force Senior Assistant Commissioner Faustine Jackson Mafwele under Section 7031(c) based on credible information that he was involved in gross violations of human rights,” Rubio said.

“One year ago, members of the TPF detained, tortured, and sexually assaulted Ugandan Agather Atuhaire and Kenyan Boniface Mwangi, who were in Dar es Salaam to observe the judicial trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu. This designation prohibits Mafwele from entering the United States,” he added.

Mwangi and Atuhaire had travelled to Tanzania to attend the first court appearance of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who was facing treason charges on May 19, 2025.

Shortly after arriving in Dar es Salaam, the two were reportedly taken from their hotel rooms. They were later detained, interrogated, tortured, sexually assaulted, and later abandoned near the borders of their respective countries.

Mwangi was later found alive in Ukunda on May 22, 2025, after being held in Tanzania for more than three days. Atuhaire was reportedly left at the Mutukula border between Uganda and Tanzania a day later.

The incident came amid a wider crackdown that also affected other visitors, including Martha Karua, former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, and activist Hanifa Adan, who were detained or deported at Julius Nyerere International Airport.

After his release, Mwangi described the ordeal as severe torture and accused Tanzanian authorities of threatening victims not to speak out.

“Everything that happened to us in Tanzania was done in Samia Suluhu’s name, and we will ensure the world gets to know. We shall speak for the Tanzanian victims who are too afraid to speak,” Mwangi told the press.

“What Suluhu did to us will be revealed to the world. We shall not be silenced by a torturous dictator who has her foot on the necks of the Tanzanian people,” he added.

The US sanctions are expected to intensify international scrutiny of Tanzania’s handling of the case and its broader human rights record.