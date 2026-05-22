Survivors lead campaign against urban FGM in Eastleigh

News · Yunis Dekow ·
Survivors lead campaign against urban FGM in Eastleigh
FGM survivors and activists during an anti-FGM awareness forum in Eastleigh, Nairobi, on Thursday. Photo/ Courtesy
In Summary

The engagement, organised in partnership with Zinduka e.V., brought together members of the Somali community, youth, families and religious leaders to discuss the harmful effects of FGM and ways to end the practice.

Female genital mutilation (FGM) survivors and anti-FGM campaigners on Thursday held an awareness forum in Eastleigh, Nairobi, to address the continued practice of urban FGM despite its ban in Kenya.

The engagement, organised in partnership with Zinduka e.V., brought together members of the Somali community, youth, families and religious leaders to discuss the harmful effects of FGM and ways to end the practice.

According to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) 2022, at least 9.7 per cent of women and girls aged 15-49 in urban areas have undergone FGM, with social acceptance and ethnic identity cited as key drivers.

Zinduka, noted that although FGM was outlawed in Kenya in 2011, the practice still persists in many communities due to cultural beliefs, marriage expectations and economic pressures.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) FGM has no medical benefits and can lead to severe bleeding, infections, childbirth complications and psychological trauma.

Organisers also highlighted the “Hooyo Haygoinin” project in Eastleigh, which has reached more than 3,000 people through anti-FGM awareness and education programmes targeting the Somali community.

Men End FGM Foundation called for greater involvement of men and religious leaders in efforts to eliminate FGM and other forms of gender-based violence.

Tags

World Health Organisation FGM KDHS

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