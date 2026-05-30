NTSA orders motorists to update contacts ahead of new traffic offence system rollout

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has directed all motorists to update their contact details on its digital platform ahead of the rollout of the minor traffic offences framework set to take effect on June 1, 2026.

The authority says the move is aimed at ensuring smooth communication with drivers once the new system becomes operational, especially in the handling of traffic-related notices and services.

In a notice dated May 29, 2026, NTSA urged motorists to verify and update key personal and vehicle information, including mobile phone numbers, email addresses, and vehicle registration details.

It said accurate records will ensure that drivers receive timely notifications linked to driving licences, traffic offences under the new framework, and other transport services.

The authority added that the exercise is part of wider efforts to clean up its records and strengthen communication with motorists across the country. Drivers have been encouraged to use the online portal to review and update their details before the June 1, 2026 deadline to avoid any disruptions.

“Ensure your contact details and vehicle registration information are up to date with NTSA to receive official traffic offence notifications without delay,” NTSA Directed.

NTSA warned that motorists who fail to update their information risk missing important alerts, including inspection requirements, compliance notices, and traffic offence updates. It said such gaps could lead to avoidable inconveniences once the new system is fully in place.

The rollout of the minor traffic offences framework is intended to improve road safety and reduce pressure on courts. It has been developed in collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General, the National Police Service, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Judiciary, following the withdrawal of the earlier instant fine system.

Under the new system, motorists who commit minor traffic offences will no longer be required to appear in court immediately. Instead, they will receive a Traffic Offence Notice through SMS, email, or personal delivery.

NTSA further explained that motorists will have two options upon receiving a notice. They can either accept liability and pay the fine within the specified period or challenge the notice in court.

“Upon receiving a notice, motorists have two options: they may admit liability and pay the prescribed fine within the stipulated period, or they may dispute the allegation in court. If the motorist chooses to pay the fine, the matter can be settled without the need for a court appearance,” NTSA revealed.