Somalia's intelligence says 26 militants killed in coordinated strikes across Hiiraan

Somalia’s intelligence agency says it has killed 26 militants in a series of coordinated strikes carried out in the Hiiraan region, targeting areas used for mobilisation, surveillance, and weapons storage in Maxaas, Mukayle, and Shaw, as operations with international partners continue across central Somalia.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said the operations were conducted in several phases aimed at weakening armed group structures operating in central Somalia, where security forces have maintained pressure on militant networks.

The first strike took place near Maxaas district, where intelligence teams targeted what was described as an assembly point used for mobilisation activities. NISA said 14 militants were killed, while tents and makeshift shelters used for coordination and concealment were destroyed.

A second operation was carried out in Mukayle, where the agency said its forces hit positions used for surveillance and monitoring civilian movement along key roads. NISA reported that nine militants were killed, including a commander identified as the deputy leader of the Mukayle area. It also said 16 others were injured.

A third operation was conducted in Shaw, where intelligence units targeted weapons storage sites and a vehicle believed to have been used by the armed group. The agency said three individuals described as technical operatives were killed, while facilities used for storage, maintenance, and logistics were destroyed.

NISA said the coordinated strikes form part of wider efforts to disrupt armed group operations in central Hiiraan, especially in areas where militants have maintained a presence despite sustained military pressure.

The agency added that the operations were carefully planned and executed with support from international partners, aimed at dismantling recruitment structures, logistics networks, and attack planning systems used against civilians and security forces.

It further called on members of the public to report any security-related information or suspected militant activity through its communication channels, saying community cooperation remains key to strengthening intelligence gathering and response.

Security officials noted that Hiiraan remains a central theatre in Somalia’s counter-insurgency efforts, with frequent operations targeting hideouts and supply routes used by militants.

The National Intelligence and Security Agency said it will continue sustained pressure on armed groups operating in the region and urged residents to work closely with security agencies as operations continue.

It also emphasized that cooperation between communities and security forces is essential for restoring stability, preventing attacks, and strengthening long-term peace efforts across affected areas in Somalia.