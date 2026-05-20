Family narrates final hours of Anita Kendi Murungi after sudden illness

The sudden death of Anita Kendi Murungi, daughter of former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Priscilla Muringi, has been linked to a brief and fast-developing illness that worsened in the early hours of May 14, 2026, ending a life that had shown strong promise in medical research and service.

According to the family account as highlighted in her eulogy, Anita had been unwell on May 13, 2026, when she complained of nausea and a headache. She was taken to Karen Hospital where she received treatment before returning home later that day.

After coming back, she updated her mother and father on how her day had gone and appeared stable enough to rest. She retired to bed early as she was preparing to attend a Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) conference the following morning.

The day before had, however, carried moments that reflected her deep engagement with her work and growing passion for research. On the evening of May 13, Anita spoke to her parents about her day at a conference on leadership for innovation and excellence in accelerating research on women’s health, hosted by KEMRI at Windsor Hotel.

The family says she sounded positive and fulfilled, describing it as one of her most meaningful recent experiences.

However, her condition changed abruptly in the early hours of May 14. At around 3 am, the family received a distress call from Violet and Kendi, members of their household staff, alerting them that her condition had worsened. She was rushed to Nairobi Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The family has described the moment as sudden and deeply painful, coming shortly after what had appeared to be a hopeful recovery period and active engagement in her work.

Before her passing, Anita had experienced health complications that saw her admitted to hospital on several occasions between March and April 2026. Despite these challenges, she showed marked improvement after treatment and was discharged by her doctors. Her family stood by her throughout this period, supporting her through the different stages of care.

Following her recovery, Anita secured an attachment at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), where she was preparing to resume her academic journey in September 2026.

She had previously completed her studies in July 2025, when she was conferred with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Studies after three years of medical training.

Although she began in medicine, Anita later shifted her focus to medical research, driven by her deep empathy for patients and a growing interest in finding long-term solutions to chronic illnesses. She developed a particular passion for neuroscience, believing research would allow her to make a wider impact on society.

During her time at KEMRI, she was described as enthusiastic and fully engaged in her work. She often shared details of her daily activities with her family and friends, expressing excitement about her experiences and learning.

The family has expressed appreciation to the medical teams who attended to her during her illness across different facilities.

“We thank all the doctors and medical staff who supported Anita through the various courses of treatment at the Nairobi Hospital, Chiromo Hospital and Karen Hospital.”

Anita Kendi will be laid to rest on Friday, May 22, 2026.