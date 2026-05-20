New Bill seeks to transform KNBS into independent statistics authority

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics could soon operate under a new name and stronger legal powers as the government moves to transform the agency into the Kenya Statistics Authority through a proposed law that would reshape how official data is handled in the country.

The proposed Statistics Bill, 2026, now under public participation, outlines wide-ranging reforms aimed at strengthening the independence of the country’s statistics agency, improving coordination of official data and tightening rules on how information is collected, processed and shared by both national and county governments.

The Bill sponsored by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi proposes the transition of KNBS into the Kenya Statistics Authority, which will operate as a corporate body with perpetual succession and a common seal.

Under the proposal, the Authority will have powers to sue and be sued, acquire and dispose of property, borrow or lend funds and undertake all lawful activities necessary to fulfil its mandate.

The Bill also seeks to formally anchor Kenya’s statistical system on the United Nations Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics, making the standards legally binding on all institutions involved in collecting, analysing and publishing official data.

"The Authority will operate with full professional, scientific, and institutional independence. This includes autonomy in selecting data sources, methodologies, classifications, concepts, and timing of statistical releases, free from political, commercial, or external interference. It must also ensure statistical outputs meet strict standards of impartiality, accuracy, reliability, coherence, comparability, transparency, confidentiality, and ethical scientific practice," reads the Bill proposed by Treasury CS John Mbadi.

The Authority will be headquartered in Nairobi but will have the freedom to establish offices in other regions where necessary.

According to the Bill, the institution will remain the lead government agency responsible for collecting, compiling, analysing, coordinating and releasing official statistics while safeguarding national statistical records.

Its mandate will include supervising all official statistical programmes within the National Statistical System, setting standards for data production and ensuring consistency across government institutions.

The proposed law further tasks the Authority with conducting the Population and Housing Census every 10 years, carrying out approved surveys, maintaining a national socio-economic database and supporting counties and state agencies with technical expertise.

It will also promote cooperation among data-producing institutions, improve statistical literacy and develop a Code of Practice to guide the production and publication of official statistics.

The Bill additionally allows the Authority to recognise statistics produced by non-state actors as official data where necessary.

The proposed Board that will oversee the Authority will consist of a chairperson appointed by the President, Principal Secretaries responsible for statistics and the National Treasury or their representatives, the Attorney General or representative, a representative from the Council of Governors, the Data Protection Commissioner or representative, two experts from the private sector and public research institutions, and the Statistician-General as a non-voting member.

Board members will be required to meet Chapter Six integrity standards, hold relevant university qualifications and possess at least 10 years of experience in areas such as economics, law, mathematics, public administration or statistics.

"The Board will set policy, approve budgets, determine staffing structures, recruit personnel, and ensure professionalism and discipline within the Authority. It will also approve corporate plans, set fees, and hear appeals from decisions of the Statistician-General," reads the Bill.

The Statistician-General will serve as the chief executive officer and secretary to the Board and will oversee daily operations, staff management, financial administration and preparation of budgets and work programmes.

The office holder will serve a five-year term renewable once based on performance.

The Bill also introduces fresh requirements for agencies planning to conduct surveys or census exercises.

Institutions intending to undertake such activities will be required to seek approval from the Authority at least three months before the exercise begins.

The Authority may also impose conditions and fees before granting approval.

Authorised officers under the proposed law will have powers to require individuals to provide accurate information through various formats, including electronic systems.

The Bill further permits the use of biometric information such as fingerprints, facial images and iris scans during censuses and surveys to improve accuracy and prevent duplication of records.

Mbadi said the biometric information collected must strictly be used for statistical purposes and should be minimised and anonymised wherever possible.

The proposed law also bars the use of such data for enforcement or identification unless directed through a court order.

The Bill introduces strict confidentiality measures and penalties for obstruction, false reporting and misuse of official information.

Offenders could face administrative fines of up to Sh5 million alongside criminal penalties under the proposed law.