Shiquo Hii Style alleges unfair targeting in counterfeit crackdown

A growing online dispute has emerged after businesswoman Shiquo Hii Style raised concerns over what she terms as selective enforcement targeting her trade, saying she is being pressured out of the market while others continue operating without similar interruptions.

In a video shared on her TikTok page, Shiquo alleged that her business has been subjected to repeated interference linked to counterfeit-related checks, which she believes are being applied unevenly across traders.

She said the situation has made it difficult for her to operate freely and accused some actors of singling her out in ways that do not affect other businesspeople.

“I’m tired of working in vain,” she said, expressing dissatisfaction over the challenges she claims to have encountered.

She further argued that there is unequal treatment in the trading space, suggesting that individuals with influential connections are not subjected to the same level of scrutiny.

“There is someone whose uncle, aunt, brother, or sister is somewhere. They can do business the way I do, but for me, I can’t?” she posed.

Shiquo maintained that despite the pressure she says she is facing, she will not abandon her business activities.

“There are those saying we should not do this work, yet their relatives are in those offices,” she claimed, suggesting that external influences were affecting how her business was being treated.

“They can sell, but they are saying I can’t sell… why?” she added.

She also addressed earlier allegations connected to counterfeit goods, saying the issue may have stemmed from what she described as an error involving a transaction, adding that she was not aware of any deliberate wrongdoing.

Under the Kenya Anti-Counterfeit Act, 2018, counterfeit goods refer to items that unlawfully imitate, copy or reproduce registered trademarks, logos, packaging, labels, designs or other protected intellectual property without approval from the rightful owner.

Such goods are considered illegal where they mislead consumers and interfere with fair competition in the market.

Shiquo said that if there were concerns regarding her stock, they could be linked to what she termed a mistake in handling goods, insisting she had no intention of violating any rules.

She also reflected on broader struggles facing young entrepreneurs, saying many are trying to build livelihoods but face constant setbacks in their efforts.

“I have God. I am tired of listening to Kenyans cry because of poverty. We have the minds. Whenever we start planning, someone 'cuts down your legs',” she said.

She alleged that unnamed individuals and offices were behind the difficulties she has been experiencing in running her business.

Despite the complaints, Shiquo said she remains determined to continue with her work and dismissed claims that she has been pushed out of the market.

On June 11, the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) issued a statement following online debate and public attention surrounding enforcement activity linked to Shiquo Hii Style.

The Authority said it had taken note of circulating videos and reports relating to the matter.

“While the Authority does not comment on ongoing investigations or matters that may be subject to legal processes, ACA welcomes the opportunity to provide clarity on the nature of counterfeiting, the legal framework that governs our enforcement activities, the safeguards we employ to protect traders' rights and the pathway available to entrepreneurs who wish to build and protect legitimate brands in Kenya,” the Authority said.

Without directly addressing the specific claims, ACA explained that counterfeit goods are those that illegally copy or use protected trademarks, logos, packaging, labels or designs without authorization.

It said such goods distort fair trade and harm legitimate businesses operating within the law.

ACA maintained that its enforcement mandate is strictly focused on illegal counterfeit trade and does not target genuine businesses.

“It is critical to emphasise that the Anti-Counterfeit Authority does not interfere with legitimate business operations. ACA's enforcement activities are directed exclusively at unlawful trade in counterfeit goods,” the statement said.

The Authority added that investigations may arise from complaints, intelligence reports, public tips, market surveillance or rights holders.

It further stated that officers are legally empowered to inspect, detain and seize goods where there is reasonable suspicion of counterfeiting.

Traders, it said, are entitled to due process, including documentation of seized goods, notification of action taken and the right to present proof of authenticity.

The Authority also noted that affected traders can challenge enforcement decisions in court.

ACA further said goods are released once investigations confirm they are genuine and compliant with the law.

It encouraged entrepreneurs to consider building and protecting their own brands through registration with the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI).

The Authority said it remains committed to fair and transparent enforcement of intellectual property laws.