Tanzania's students back July 7 protests over IFM student killing

University students from institutions across Tanzania have declared their support for the planned July 7 demonstrations, saying they will participate in peaceful protests to demand justice over the brutal killing of James Rogers Temba, an Institute of Finance Management (IFM) student, and push for reforms to the higher education loans system.

In a statement issued on July 6, 2026, the students said they were exercising their constitutional right to express their views peacefully in accordance with the laws of the United Republic of Tanzania.

They maintained that the demonstrations would focus on justice, fairness, and reforms to the higher education funding system while drawing attention to broader concerns affecting students' rights, equality, and welfare.

The students identified two principal issues that would form the basis of the demonstrations.

First, they condemned the killing of James Rogers Temba, a 24-year-old second-year Bachelor of Science in Economics and Finance student at the Institute of Finance Management, whose death shocked Tanzania earlier this year.

Temba disappeared on April 29, 2026, after leaving home for his usual activities. His family reported him missing after they were unable to reach him by phone.

The following day, April 30, his body was discovered floating in the Msimbazi River in the Kipawa area of Ilala District, Dar es Salaam. The body had been beheaded, making the case one of the country's most disturbing crimes in recent years.

Police investigations led to the arrest of several suspects, including Stephen Rogers Chaka, Anna Frank Lema, Twalibu Hamisi and Michael John.

Days later, investigators arrested a fifth suspect, traditional healer Saidi Ally, after police recovered Temba's missing head buried in Kitunda Kibeberu, Ilala District.

Authorities have indicated that investigations pointed to possible motives involving personal relationships and suspected ritual practices, although the case remains before the courts and no final judicial determination has been made regarding the motive or the culpability of the accused persons.

Referring to the incident, the students said the murder had caused immense grief to Temba's family, friends, fellow students and the wider Tanzanian community.

"As students, these protests carry two main agendas. First, we strongly condemn the brutal murder of Institute of Financial Management (IFM) student James Temba. This incident has brought great sorrow to his family, friends, students and the community at large. Second, we call on the Government to improve the system for providing loans to higher education students so that it is fair, transparent and impartial," the statement stated.

The students argued that the current higher education financing system requires significant reforms to ensure deserving students have equal access to financial support regardless of their backgrounds.

They explained that a transparent and equitable loans programme would improve access to university education while reducing the financial hardships faced by many students.

The statement further emphasised that the Constitution guarantees citizens the right to express their opinions peacefully and that the planned demonstrations would be conducted within the framework of the law.

"We recognise that the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania guarantees citizens the right to express their opinions peacefully in accordance with the laws of the country. On that basis, we support peaceful demonstrations aimed at presenting the concerns of students and citizens on issues touching on rights, equality and the welfare of higher education," the students added.

They also appealed to all continuing university students and those expected to join higher learning institutions in October 2026 to take part in the demonstrations peacefully.

"We urge all students currently pursuing their studies and those expected to join universities in October this year to participate in these demonstrations peacefully."

The students concluded by stressing that young people have an important role in shaping Tanzania's future, saying their voices are essential in building a nation founded on justice, equality and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, social media activity indicated growing mobilisation ahead of the July 7 demonstrations. Posts shared alongside the statement called on university students and other citizens to join the protests, reiterating demands for justice for James Temba and comprehensive reforms to the higher education loans system.

Supporters also insisted that efforts to restrict individual social media accounts would not deter the planned demonstrations, while continuing to encourage participants to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful assembly and maintain order throughout the protests.