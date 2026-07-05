Top ten richest footballers at 2026 World Cup includes two Africans and 18-year-old

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is reportedly the biggest in history and the first edition to feature two billionaire footballers. Surprisingly, the list of the top ten richest players at the tournament also includes two Africans and an 18-year-old teenager.

According to men’s lifestyle and culture magazine Esquire Australia, footballers have always earned huge salaries, but in recent years, many have grown into global celebrities and brand ambassadors, significantly boosting their wealth through endorsements and business ventures.

Journalist Cayle Reid noted that the growth of leagues outside Europe, particularly in the USA, China, and the Middle East, has also contributed to rising football salaries.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with annual earnings of about $435 million. The Al Nassr forward, now appearing in his sixth World Cup, has an estimated net worth of $2.2 billion according to Forbes.

2. Lionel Messi: Argentina captain Lionel Messi ranks second with reported yearly earnings of $200 million. The Inter Miami CF star joins Ronaldo as one of the billionaire footballers at the tournament, boosted by endorsement deals with brands such as Adidas, Michelob Ultra, and McDonald’s.

3. Kylian Mbappé: France captain Kylian Mbappé is third on the list with earnings estimated at $140 million annually. The Real Madrid CF forward also has endorsement partnerships with Nike and Hublot, among other investments.

4. Erling Haaland: Norway striker Erling Haaland comes fourth with earnings of around $120 million from his Manchester City F.C. contract and endorsement campaigns with Nike and Budweiser.

5. Vinícius Júnior: Brazil winger Vinícius Júnior is fifth with estimated earnings of $90 million. The Real Madrid CF star also works with Nike, Pepsi, Apple, and fashion brand BOSS.

6. Mohamed Salah: Egypt captain Mohamed Salah ranks sixth with earnings of about $80 million annually. Salah, who guided Egypt to the Round of 16, has endorsement deals with Adidas, Pepsi, Vodafone, Gucci, and Audemars Piguet.

7. Sadio Mané: Senegalese forward Sadio Mané is seventh on the list with reported earnings of $78 million from his contract with Al Nassr, despite Senegal exiting the tournament in the Round of 32.

8. Jude Bellingham: England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who plays for Real Madrid CF, sits eighth with annual earnings of around $64 million through football and endorsement deals with Adidas, Louis Vuitton, and Lucozade.

9. Lamine Yamal: Spain teenager Lamine Yamal is ninth on the list. The 18-year-old FC Barcelona winger reportedly earns $62 million annually through club wages and partnerships with brands including Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Visa, and Powerade.

10. Harry Kane: England captain Harry Kane completes the top ten with annual earnings estimated at $59 million. The FC Bayern Munich striker also benefits from endorsement deals with Cadbury, Nike, Mars, and Skechers.