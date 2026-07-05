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Lilian Odira makes statement win at Prefontaine Classic ahead of Commonwealth Games

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Lilian Odira makes statement win at Prefontaine Classic ahead of Commonwealth Games
Kenyam athlete Lillian Odira. PHOTO/ Team Kenya
In Summary

Odira, who is expected to be one of the favourites at this year’s Commonwealth Games, won the race at the two-day meet, which served as the ninth leg of the Wanda Diamond League circuit. She surged past Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson in the home straight to claim victory in one of the most anticipated races of the meeting.

Reigning world 800m champion Lilian Odira warmed up for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a season-best time of 1:56.19 to win the 51st Prefontaine Classic on Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Odira, who is expected to be one of the favourites at this year’s Commonwealth Games, won the race at the two-day meet, which served as the ninth leg of the Wanda Diamond League circuit. She surged past Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson in the home straight to claim victory in one of the most anticipated races of the meeting.

Hodgkinson settled for second place in 1:56.73, while American runner Addison Wiley completed the podium with a season-best time of 1:57.70.

The victory marked another major statement from the Kenya Prisons officer, whose impressive form has continued since winning the world title in Tokyo last September. Saturday’s triumph was also an improvement from her previous Diamond League outing in Rabat, where she finished third after clocking 1:57.27.

Before travelling to the United States, Odira comfortably won the women’s 800m at Kenya’s Commonwealth Games trials at Nyayo Stadium, posting 2:00.44 to secure her place in the national team.

Odira has continued to shine this season after claiming world gold and maintaining an unbeaten podium record. She now heads to the Commonwealth Games full of confidence as she targets another major international medal.

Women’s 800m Results – Nike Prefontaine Classic

  1. 🇰🇪 Lilian Odira – 1:56.19
  2. 🇬🇧 Keely Hodgkinson – 1:56.73
  3. 🇺🇸 Addison Wiley – 1:57.70
  4. 🇬🇲 Sanu Jallow – 1:58.12
  5. 🇺🇸 Raevyn Rogers – 1:58.21
  6. 🇫🇷 Anaïs Bourgoin – 1:58.66
  7. 🇿🇦 Prudence Sekgodiso – 1:58.79
  8. 🇺🇬 Halimah Nakaayi – 1:59.37
  9. 🇦🇺 Hayley Kitching – 1:59.56

Tags

USA Prefontaine Classic Commonwealth Games Oregon Lilian Odira Addison Wiley Keely Hodgkinson

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