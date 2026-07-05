Faith Cherotich wins at Prefontaine Classic ahead of Commonwealth Games

World champion Faith Cherotich cruised to victory in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on Saturday night, clocking 8:51.74 to cross the finish line first ahead of Olympic champion Winfred Yavi of Bahrain, who finished second in 8:52.84.

The 21-year-old, who is preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow scheduled for July 23 to August 2 in Scotland, secured her first Diamond League victory of the season in what was her third race of the year.

Cherotich began her 2026 season with a second-place finish in Shanghai after clocking 8:51.48 before finishing third at the subsequent Diamond League meeting in Xiamen in a time of 8:52.53.

Her latest victory puts her in strong contention ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where she will represent Kenya in the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

Marwa Bouzayani of Tunisia completed the podium places at the Prefontaine Classic, setting a national record of 8:54.32 to finish third.