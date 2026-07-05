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Jurgen Klopp agrees to become Germany head coach

Sports · Samuel Otieno ·
Jurgen Klopp agrees to become Germany head coach
Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. PHOTO/Sportbible
In Summary

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Klopp has accepted the offer and will become Germany’s next manager.

Jurgen Klopp has agreed to become Germany’s new head coach following Julian Nagelsmann’s resignation in the aftermath of the country’s disappointing World Cup exit.

Germany began the tournament with renewed optimism but saw their campaign end in the round of 32 after a penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay.

Nagelsmann stepped down from his role just days later, accepting responsibility for another disappointing tournament as Germany’s long wait for World Cup success continued.

The German Football Association quickly identified Klopp as its leading candidate to oversee a major rebuild.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Klopp has accepted the offer and will become Germany’s next manager.

While the finer details of his contract and his departure from Red Bull are still being finalised, the agreement is understood to be in place.

Klopp has also confirmed he is in negotiations with the German Football Association.

The 59-year-old revealed he had been approached following Nagelsmann’s resignation and admitted he is ready to return to coaching after stepping away from club management two years ago.

“Since then I’m more than recharged,” Klopp said. “I’m ready.”

Klopp left Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season after transforming the club into Premier League and Champions League winners during a hugely successful nine-year spell at Anfield.

He later accepted a senior leadership role as Red Bull’s head of global soccer, overseeing the company’s football operations across several clubs.

That position now appears set to come to an end as he prepares for a return to the dugout.

Klopp stressed that discussions are still required before everything is completed because of his existing contractual commitments.

He also made it clear that Germany’s issues extend beyond one individual.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss described Nagelsmann as an “excellent coach” and insisted deeper structural changes are needed.

“German football is at a turning point,” Klopp said. “We need to change things fundamentally.”

Germany have now failed to win a World Cup knockout match since lifting the trophy in Brazil in 2014.

Their latest elimination followed previous disappointments at the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, increasing pressure for significant reform throughout the national team setup.

Klopp is expected to oversee that rebuild with the aim of restoring Germany among international football’s elite.

His arrival would represent one of the biggest managerial appointments in world football.

The German Football Association is expected to formally announce Klopp’s appointment once contractual matters surrounding his exit from Red Bull have been resolved.

After two years away from coaching, one of football’s most decorated managers now appears set to begin a new chapter with his national team.

Tags

Liverpool USA EPL Mexico Borussia Dortmund Fabrizio Romano Germany Jürgen Klopp World Cup 2026 Julian Nagelsmann

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