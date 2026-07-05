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Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro announces exit from UDA

Politics · David Abonyo ·
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro announces exit from UDA
Kiharu Mp Ndindi Nyoro while presenting his opinion and recommendations to the Joint Committee on Finance &amp; National Planning together with the Committee on Public Debt and Privatisation on the Proposed sale of 15% GoK stake in Safaricom PLC on January 20,2026.PHOTO/Nyoro
In Summary

Speaking during a function in his constituency on Saturday, Nyoro said he was not prepared to make rushed political choices and indicated that consultations with leaders across different political camps were still ongoing.

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has announced his exit from the United Democratic Alliance, citing frustration and alienation.

The lawmaker said he is consulting before revealing his next political move and insisted his decisions will be guided by the interests of Kenyans.

Speaking during a function in his constituency on Saturday, Nyoro said he was not prepared to make rushed political choices and indicated that consultations with leaders across different political camps were still ongoing.

He told supporters that his political decisions would not be driven by pressure from individuals or competing camps, saying his focus remained on the country's future direction.

“I will not be pushed around. I know my conscience is clear. If Kenya changes and moves in the right direction, work becomes easier for everyone,” Nyoro said.

The Kiharu legislator said his next step would be informed by what he believes serves the interests of citizens, arguing that leaders should place public concerns ahead of personal ambition.

“A leader must never make such an important decision because they are being pushed. Kenyans must be at the centre of every political decision we make,” he said.

Nyoro also signalled that he intends to work with leaders from different political backgrounds in shaping what he described as a new path for the country, although he stopped short of indicating where he may eventually align himself politically.

“The decision we are making is not about whether to support the wheelbarrow or not, or where. That decision we made a long time ago,” he said.

His departure adds to a series of recent political shifts involving leaders previously associated with the ruling party. Nyoro becomes one of the latest high-profile figures to move away from UDA months after Irungu Kang'ata publicly distanced himself from the party and later joined the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Nyoro also reflected on his experience during the 2022 campaigns, saying promises made to voters continue to shape his approach to political decisions.

“I campaigned across Kenya in 2022, and we made promises to people. Today, Kenyans are asking where those promises went…that is why I will not rush into another political decision before I know exactly what I am doing,” he said.

Tags

UDA Ndindi Nyoro Parliament 2022 elections Linda Mwananchi Kiharu MP Opposition realignments

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