Iran, US to hold next round of talks in Pakistan on July 11

Pakistan is set to host the next round of talks between Iran and the United States on July 11. The discussions are expected to focus on US sanctions on Iran, Tehran’s frozen assets abroad and developments surrounding the Iranian nuclear programme.

The talks come after earlier negotiations in Switzerland and amid ongoing political developments in Tehran.

Reports from Pakistani and Arabic-language media suggest the upcoming meeting will seek to build on previous engagements between the two countries, with diplomats expected to discuss key issues that have remained central to negotiations in recent months.

According to reports, the agenda is expected to include sanctions imposed by Washington on Tehran, the possible release of frozen Iranian assets and matters linked to Iran’s nuclear activities.

The negotiations come at a sensitive moment for Tehran, where political developments and internal debates continue to shape the diplomatic landscape.

Media reports have indicated that the composition of the Iranian delegation has not yet been finalised, with a decision on who will lead the team expected after ongoing official processes conclude.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is expected to head the Iranian side, according to reports, having previously been involved in direct discussions with senior US officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance.

The planned talks follow previous meetings held in Switzerland, where negotiators from both countries, alongside mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, held bilateral, trilateral and quadrilateral discussions.

Those meetings reportedly took place after the signing of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding on June 18 and lasted around 20 hours before both sides agreed to move discussions to a technical level.

Technical discussions were later held on June 22 in Switzerland under the chairmanship of Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

Following those talks, Gharibabadi said the parties had “agreed arrangements for future rounds” and had reached “the necessary understandings on executive mechanisms” related to implementation of the memorandum and agreements reached during earlier discussions.

The memorandum between Tehran and Washington was reportedly reached after roughly two months of contacts facilitated first by Pakistan and later by Qatar, with efforts largely focused on easing tensions and maintaining dialogue between the two sides.