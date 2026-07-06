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Investigators probe death of advocate Edward Kariuki Muthee in Athi River

Crime · David Abonyo ·
Investigators probe death of advocate Edward Kariuki Muthee in Athi River
Crime Scene tape.
In Summary

Police say the lawyer left home on Saturday for personal errands but never returned, with the motive behind the killing still unknown.

Detectives are investigating the murder of Edward Kariuki Muthee after the 30-year-old advocate was found dead outside a residential estate in Athi River with head injuries suspected to have been inflicted by a sharp object.

Police say the lawyer left home on Saturday for personal errands but never returned, with the motive behind the killing still unknown.

Muthee, an advocate of the High Court and proprietor of Edward Kariuki Law Firm located along Kiambu Road, was found lying unresponsive outside a residential estate in Athi River, Machakos County.

According to police, the incident was reported on Sunday, July 5, 2026, after a security officer on duty spotted the man lying outside the estate and raised an alarm.

Police officers from Athi River Police Station, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel, visited the scene and launched investigations into the incident.

Investigators later identified the deceased as Muthee, who police said was a resident of Strawberry Estate.

Preliminary findings indicate that the lawyer left his home at around noon on Saturday to attend to personal errands but failed to return home.

His body was later discovered outside the estate under circumstances that investigators are still trying to establish.

Police said a physical examination conducted at the scene revealed visible injuries, including a cut above his right eye and a deep wound at the back of his head. Investigators suspect the injuries may have been inflicted using a sharp object.

Crime scene personnel documented and processed the area before the body was moved to Shalom Community Hospital Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is expected to establish the exact cause of death.

No arrests had been made by Monday as investigations continued.

 

Tags

DCI Machakos County Athi River deaths Legal profession police investigations advocates Criminal Investigation Crime scene investigation

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