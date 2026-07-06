KQ flight forced back to Nairobi after malfunction over Chad

Kenya Airways has confirmed that flight KQ002D from Nairobi to New York returned to Nairobi after experiencing a flight controls spoiler malfunction while flying over Chad.

The airline said the crew conducted precautionary safety checks and opted for an air turnback to allow further technical evaluation.

In a customer update issued on Monday, the national carrier said the incident occurred at around 19:50 hrs while the aircraft was en route to the United States.

The airline said the decision to return the aircraft was made as a precautionary measure after the technical issue was detected during the flight.

“For the safety of our guests and crew onboard, the crew followed precautionary safety checks and elected to return to Nairobi for further technical evaluation by our teams,” Kenya Airways said in a statement.

The carrier indicated that the aircraft was expected to land safely in Nairobi shortly after midnight on Monday.

The incident caused disruption to travel plans for passengers aboard the flight, with the airline apologising for the inconvenience and assuring customers that safety remained its main priority.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and assure them that their safety and that of our crew are our highest priority,” the airline said.

Kenya Airways also said passengers affected by the disruption would receive support and assistance in making alternative travel arrangements.

“We will assist customers with their travel itinerary on the next available flight as soon as possible,” the statement added.

The airline explained that spoiler malfunctions are uncommon but can occur in aircraft operations. According to the statement, the issue may increase drag and fuel consumption but is manageable under standard safety procedures.

“Spoiler malfunctions are rare but can occur, and they cause increased drag and fuel consumption,” Kenya Airways said.

The carrier further reassured passengers that flight crews undergo training to respond to such situations.

“Our pilots are trained to proficiently handle these scenarios safely, and air turnbacks are standard safety procedures,” the statement said.

No injuries or safety incidents involving passengers or crew had been reported following the turnback.