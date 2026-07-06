Hot Topics World Cup 2026 Mexico world cup United States DCI USA Canada National Police Service

KQ flight forced back to Nairobi after malfunction over Chad

News · David Abonyo ·
KQ flight forced back to Nairobi after malfunction over Chad
A Kenya Airways plane in flight. PHOTO/Skymetrix
In Summary

In a customer update issued on Monday, the national carrier said the incident occurred at around 19:50 hrs while the aircraft was en route to the United States.

Kenya Airways has confirmed that flight KQ002D from Nairobi to New York returned to Nairobi after experiencing a flight controls spoiler malfunction while flying over Chad.

The airline said the crew conducted precautionary safety checks and opted for an air turnback to allow further technical evaluation.

In a customer update issued on Monday, the national carrier said the incident occurred at around 19:50 hrs while the aircraft was en route to the United States.

The airline said the decision to return the aircraft was made as a precautionary measure after the technical issue was detected during the flight.

“For the safety of our guests and crew onboard, the crew followed precautionary safety checks and elected to return to Nairobi for further technical evaluation by our teams,” Kenya Airways said in a statement.

The carrier indicated that the aircraft was expected to land safely in Nairobi shortly after midnight on Monday.

The incident caused disruption to travel plans for passengers aboard the flight, with the airline apologising for the inconvenience and assuring customers that safety remained its main priority.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and assure them that their safety and that of our crew are our highest priority,” the airline said.

Kenya Airways also said passengers affected by the disruption would receive support and assistance in making alternative travel arrangements.

“We will assist customers with their travel itinerary on the next available flight as soon as possible,” the statement added.

The airline explained that spoiler malfunctions are uncommon but can occur in aircraft operations. According to the statement, the issue may increase drag and fuel consumption but is manageable under standard safety procedures.

“Spoiler malfunctions are rare but can occur, and they cause increased drag and fuel consumption,” Kenya Airways said.

The carrier further reassured passengers that flight crews undergo training to respond to such situations.

“Our pilots are trained to proficiently handle these scenarios safely, and air turnbacks are standard safety procedures,” the statement said.

No injuries or safety incidents involving passengers or crew had been reported following the turnback.

Tags

Nairobi Chad Kenya Airways Flight operations aviation safety Air Turnback New York Flights

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  7. 10
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  8. 11
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  9. 12
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  10. 13
    Sports

    KNF confirms 21 for East Africa tourney in Nairobi

  11. 14
    Sports

    KWBF selects four for Turkey World Ability Youth Games

  12. 15
    Health and Wellness

    Expert: Ejaculation alone doesn’t confirm male fertility

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.