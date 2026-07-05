Ahead of Norway clash, Ancelotti says only Ferguson can criticise him

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that only one man has the credentials to criticise him during the ongoing FIFA World Cup in North America: former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

The 67-year-old tactician has faced criticism throughout Brazil’s World Cup campaign despite guiding the five-time champions to the top of Group C, eliminating Japan in the Round of 32 and setting up a clash against Norway on Sunday.

Brazil will head into the match hoping to end their poor record against Norway, having never beaten the Scandinavian side in four previous meetings.

“Only one person has prepared more matches than me: Alex Ferguson, who has prepared for over 2,000,” Ancelotti said.

“In Italy, they say all men want to be coaches and all women architects. I don’t know if I understand football or not, but no one can judge me on this. The only thing that’s certain is that I’ve prepared for over 1,400 matches,” he added.

“That may not be enough to understand football, but it’s certainly a good amount of experience.”

“I am 100 per cent sure I am not a genius, but at the same time, I am 100 per cent sure I am not a fool,” Ancelotti stated.

The Italian coach added that while he is open to advice from many people, Ferguson is the only person he believes truly has the experience to advise him on football matters.

Brazil opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco before comfortably defeating Haiti and Scotland to finish top of Group C on goal difference.

They then edged past Japan in the Round of 32 after coming from behind to secure a dramatic 96th-minute winner through Gabriel Martinelli.

Brazil will now face Norway in New York in the Round of 16 as Ancelotti looks to guide the South Americans deeper into the tournament in what is his first World Cup as a manager.

Norway hold the advantage in the fixture’s history, having won two of their four meetings with Brazil, while the other two ended in draws.