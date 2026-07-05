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Eight players test positive for banned substance at World Cup

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Eight players test positive for banned substance at World Cup
A Tunisian player in red, pictured during their group stage clash against Sweden at the ongoing World Cup. PHOTO/FIFA
In Summary

Tunisia finished bottom of Group F after suffering defeats to Sweden, Japan and the Netherlands. Reports now indicate that eight unnamed players tested positive for clenbuterol, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Eight players from Tunisia’s World Cup squad have reportedly tested positive for a banned substance during drug tests conducted at the ongoing tournament, despite the team already being eliminated in the group stages.

Tunisia finished bottom of Group F after suffering defeats to Sweden, Japan and the Netherlands. Reports now indicate that eight unnamed players tested positive for clenbuterol, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

All players participating at the World Cup are subject to random drug testing during the tournament. According to reports by The Times, traces of clenbuterol were found in samples taken from eight members of Tunisia’s squad.

Clenbuterol is commonly used to treat asthma but is also known to help athletes build lean muscle mass and reduce body fat.

Despite the positive tests, the Tunisian players have neither been named nor suspended, with officials reportedly believing the substance entered their systems through contaminated meat.

Tunisia were based in Monterrey during the tournament. In Mexico, there have previously been cases of farmers illegally using clenbuterol in animal feed to reduce fat and increase muscle mass in livestock.

A similar situation occurred during the 2011 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Mexico, where 109 out of 208 tested players showed traces of clenbuterol. No bans were issued after authorities concluded that contaminated meat was the likely source.

In 2018, Mexican boxer Saúl Álvarez, popularly known as Canelo Alvarez, received a six-month ban after testing positive for clenbuterol. He also blamed the result on contaminated beef consumed in Mexico.

Tags

Canada Mexico US Tunisia FIFA WADA-accredited laboratory Banned substances

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