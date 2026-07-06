Hot Topics World Cup 2026 Mexico world cup United States DCI USA Canada National Police Service

Nakuru-based referee confirmed for UEFA Super Cup clash in Austria

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Nakuru-based referee confirmed for UEFA Super Cup clash in Austria
Yiembe pictured last year in Cairo during the Mamelodi vs Pyramids finals in Cairo. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

The Nakuru-based referee is part of an all-East African officiating team led by highly rated Omar Artan from Somalia, who will be at the center, while Yiembe will team up with Liban Agnes from Djibouti on the touch lines as assistants to Omar.

Kenyan FIFA assistant referee Stephen Yiembe has been appointed by UEFA to officiate the 2026 UEFA Super Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa on August 12 at the Stadion Salzburg in Leipzig, Austria.

The Nakuru-based referee is part of an all-East African officiating team led by highly rated Omar Artan from Somalia, who will be at the center, while Yiembe will team up with Liban Agnes from Djibouti on the touch lines as assistants to Omar.

On June 1st, 2025, Yiembe was on the touch line during the highly charged Pyramids vs Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League final in Cairo.

Later that year, he again took part in one of the most high-profile assignments of his career when he officiated the FIFA Club World Cup group stage clash between European giants Real Madrid and Austrian side RB Salzburg on Friday, June 27, 2025, at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, USA, serving as second assistant referee.

The August assignment that will see UEFA Champions League winners Paris St Germain take on Europa League winners Aston Villa has the following line-up already confirmed to officiate the high-profile game.

Referee

Omar Abdulkadir Artan - Somalia

Assistant referees

Liban Abdoulrazack Ahmed - Djibouti

Stephen Eleazar Onyango Yiembe - Kenya

Fourth official

Rade Obrenovič - Slovenia

Video Assistant Referee

Marco Di Bello - Italy

Assistant Video Assistant Referee

Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez - Spain

Tags

FIFA Club World Cup Mamelodi Sundowns Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Super Cup

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  7. 10
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  8. 11
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  9. 12
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  10. 13
    Sports

    KNF confirms 21 for East Africa tourney in Nairobi

  11. 14
    Sports

    KWBF selects four for Turkey World Ability Youth Games

  12. 15
    Health and Wellness

    Expert: Ejaculation alone doesn’t confirm male fertility

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.