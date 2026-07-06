Nakuru-based referee confirmed for UEFA Super Cup clash in Austria

Kenyan FIFA assistant referee Stephen Yiembe has been appointed by UEFA to officiate the 2026 UEFA Super Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa on August 12 at the Stadion Salzburg in Leipzig, Austria.

The Nakuru-based referee is part of an all-East African officiating team led by highly rated Omar Artan from Somalia, who will be at the center, while Yiembe will team up with Liban Agnes from Djibouti on the touch lines as assistants to Omar.

On June 1st, 2025, Yiembe was on the touch line during the highly charged Pyramids vs Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League final in Cairo.

Later that year, he again took part in one of the most high-profile assignments of his career when he officiated the FIFA Club World Cup group stage clash between European giants Real Madrid and Austrian side RB Salzburg on Friday, June 27, 2025, at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, USA, serving as second assistant referee.

The August assignment that will see UEFA Champions League winners Paris St Germain take on Europa League winners Aston Villa has the following line-up already confirmed to officiate the high-profile game.

Referee

Omar Abdulkadir Artan - Somalia

Assistant referees

Liban Abdoulrazack Ahmed - Djibouti

Stephen Eleazar Onyango Yiembe - Kenya

Fourth official

Rade Obrenovič - Slovenia

Video Assistant Referee

Marco Di Bello - Italy

Assistant Video Assistant Referee

Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez - Spain