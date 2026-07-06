DCI begins probe into brazen robbery at Westlands restaurant

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched investigations into a robbery with violence incident that occurred at a restaurant along General Mathenge Road in Nairobi’s Westlands area on the night of July 4, 2026.

According to a statement by police on July 5, 2026, four armed suspects riding on two motorcycles struck the restaurant at about 10:40 p.m. after two of them entered the premises posing as customers.

The gunmen, who were masked and armed with pistols, reportedly ordered patrons to surrender their valuables before stealing seven mobile phones and an HP laptop in an operation that lasted less than a minute.

Witnesses said the attackers fired two rounds into the air as they fled towards the Parklands area, leaving customers shaken. A spent 9mm cartridge was recovered from the scene and has since been submitted for forensic analysis.

Detectives from the DCI’s Imaging and Acoustic Section are reviewing CCTV footage captured in and around the area, while crime scene investigators continue to analyse evidence collected at the restaurant.

Investigators have already recorded statements from several victims and witnesses, with more expected to assist in the ongoing probe.

“The DCI wishes to assure the public of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the safety and security of all persons within the Republic and to ensuring that those responsible for criminal acts are held accountable and brought to justice,” the agency said in a statement.

Authorities have appealed to members of the public with information that could assist investigations to report to DCI Gigiri, the nearest police station.

"Anyone with useful information is urged to contact DCI Gigiri, the nearest police station or #FichuaKwaDCI 0800 722 203 (Toll-free) or WhatsApp at 0709 570 000 to report anonymously. Usiogope!," read the statement.

The incident has drawn widespread concern over the state of security in the country, with a cross-section of users on X reacting to the shocking incident captured on CCTV.

"Getting robbed during the day in Nairobi ni kitu inafaa kukua studied like a blueprint ju this thing is not a narrative. I'm saying it raw," said a user.

"Crazy, very worrying. Kindly put this behaviour to a stop," said another.