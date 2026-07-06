Mulamba urges Kenyans to prioritise integrity over charisma in leadership choices

Youth leader and civil rights advocate James Mulamba has urged Kenyans to place integrity and character at the centre of their electoral decisions, arguing that the country's leadership challenges persist because voters too often prioritise charisma, popularity and political appeal over ethical conduct.

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, Mulamba said Kenya's future would be shaped not by the religious affiliation or public image of political leaders, but by whether citizens carefully assess their character, values and track record before electing them.

He added that although many public figures openly profess religious beliefs, their conduct often falls short of the principles they claim to uphold, raising concerns about leadership, accountability and public trust.

"You have to ask, is this person just purporting to be a Christian because they found it convenient, or are they really Christians? Because if they were, then their lives ought to reflect some of those values that we believe this particular faith holds as key tenets in its theology," he said.

Mulamba explained that the country's leadership crisis should not be viewed through the lens of religion alone, maintaining that ethical leadership depends on personal integrity rather than religious affiliation.

Referring to a local, renowned preacher seeking political office, he cautioned voters against allowing philanthropy, public relations campaigns, or persuasive speeches to overshadow questions about a candidate's history and credibility.

"It is not supposed to be about your educational background, it is not supposed to be about your eloquence and charisma. I know all that matters, but when we throw away character and integrity for beautiful words, for resplendent speeches, for charisma, for aggressiveness, that's why we lose it," Mulamba said.

The youth leader argued that Kenya's electoral history demonstrates the consequences of ignoring character during elections, saying voters often focus on personalities instead of leadership qualities that determine how elected leaders govern.

He also criticised what he described as selective application of religious teachings, particularly the concept of forgiveness, saying forgiveness should not be interpreted as a reason to overlook accountability when evaluating leaders.

"Even if you have forgiven, that does not mean you overlook character. I think we've misconstrued that. Some people think we need to forgive indefinitely, and that's where we get it wrong."

According to the civil rights advocate, electing leaders without carefully examining their integrity ultimately weakens institutions and limits the country's ability to enact meaningful reforms.

He warned that Parliament and other public institutions risk being filled with individuals who lack the values required to formulate sound laws and policies if voters continue to prioritise popularity over integrity.

Mulamba maintained that Kenya's democratic freedoms give citizens the power to shape the country's future through informed choices at the ballot box.

He concluded that lasting change would only be achieved when voters consistently demand accountability, examine the character of aspiring leaders and reject candidates whose conduct raises questions about their suitability for public office, regardless of their popularity, religious identity or campaign promises.