World Rural Development Day: UN calls for stronger financing for rural communities

The United Nations has called for increased investment in rural communities as the world marks World Rural Development Day on July 6, saying stronger financing and inclusive development are critical to tackling poverty, food insecurity and climate change.

The organisation says expanding infrastructure, improving digital connectivity and creating greater economic opportunities in rural areas will strengthen resilience and support sustainable development.

Observed annually on July 6, World Rural Development Day highlights the vital role rural communities play in global food systems while drawing attention to the challenges they continue to face, including poverty, inequality, climate shocks, limited access to finance and inadequate infrastructure.

The UN describes rural communities as the "first mile" of food systems, where food is grown, livelihoods are sustained, and resilience begins.

It notes that these communities are home to nearly 80 percent of the world's poorest people and remain at the frontline of food insecurity, climate shocks and migration pressures, reaffirming the need for sustained investment to unlock their economic potential and improve livelihoods.

"Investing in rural people means investing in the foundations of more resilient societies. When rural areas have the resources they need, communities are better able to withstand shocks, young people have greater reason to build their futures at home, and producers can contribute more fully to local, national, and global markets." The organisation said.

According to the UN, evidence from the International Fund for Agricultural Development indicates that increasing investment in rural areas by the equivalent of one percent of a country's gross domestic product can reduce international out-migration by nearly one percentage point.

The observance also highlights the scale of inequality affecting rural populations. Around 80 percent of the world's poorest people live in rural areas on less than 2.15 US dollars a day, while more than one billion people experience acute multidimensional poverty, with children accounting for more than half of those affected.

The UN further notes that half of rural populations lack health coverage, compared with 22 percent in urban areas. It also points to a persistent digital divide, saying that while 83 percent of urban residents used the internet in 2024, fewer than half of rural residents had internet access.

Agriculture remains central to rural development, with family farms producing about 80per cent of the world's food. Women account for 43 percent of the agricultural workforce but continue to face barriers to land ownership, credit and technology.

The organisation says unlocking rural potential will require practical and sustained investment in stronger agricultural value chains, expanded access to finance, support for cooperatives and rural small and medium-sized enterprises, and stronger links between producers and markets.

"Such investments can help turn vulnerability into opportunity and ensure that rural communities are recognized not only for the challenges they face, but for the essential role they play in shaping a more secure and sustainable future." It added.

The UN says its vision for rural development aligns with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, promoting integrated economic, social and environmental development.

It also emphasises women and youth empowerment, climate-resilient livelihoods, digital and financial inclusion, improved infrastructure and stronger partnerships among governments, development institutions, civil society, universities and the private sector to ensure no one is left behind.