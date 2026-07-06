PS Omollo urges more women to become chiefs to strengthen grassroots governance

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has called on more women to apply for positions as chiefs and assistant chiefs, saying increased female representation in the country's grassroots administration will strengthen governance, improve service delivery and enhance community security.

Speaking at a women's empowerment forum in Nairobi on Sunday, Omollo encouraged qualified women to pursue careers in the National Administration, saying their participation is essential to promoting inclusive leadership and supporting the government's development agenda.

He said women have a significant role to play in leadership and nation-building, adding that their involvement at the grassroots would help improve governance and community mobilisation.

"We have vacancies to recruit chiefs and assistant chiefs. If you are a visionary and qualified woman, apply for those jobs so that we have more women overseeing the government's development agenda," Omollo said.

Omollo noted that women remain central to the country's social and economic development through their contribution to families and communities.

He stated that women play an indispensable role in raising responsible citizens, supporting livelihoods and nurturing future generations, urging them to continue leading efforts to promote education, healthcare, security and economic empowerment.

The Principal Secretary also called on communities to work closely with village elders, assistant chiefs and chiefs in addressing security challenges before they escalate.

"Security begins with all of us. When communities work closely with government administrators, we can identify challenges early, support vulnerable youth and create a safe environment for families and businesses to thrive," the PS said.

His remarks came during an engagement hosted by Lang'ata Member of Parliament Phelix "Jalang'o" Odiwuor, where Omollo met women leaders from the constituency to discuss government empowerment initiatives.

During the meeting, he outlined programmes aimed at expanding opportunities for women and young people through entrepreneurship, skills development, affordable credit and job creation.

He also highlighted ongoing development projects across Nairobi, saying they reflect the government's commitment to improving infrastructure, strengthening service delivery, enhancing security and creating an environment that supports socio-economic growth.

On housing, Omollo pointed to the Affordable Housing Programme as one of the government's flagship initiatives, saying it is improving living standards while generating employment and business opportunities for local communities.

He encouraged residents to prepare to benefit from the housing units once construction is completed.

The Principal Secretary also urged families to register under the Social Health Authority (SHA), saying the government is committed to protecting households from catastrophic healthcare costs.

On education, he described learning as the country's greatest equaliser, noting that the government has allocated about Sh780 billion to the education sector and recruited more than 100,000 teachers over the past three years.

He added that additional classrooms have been constructed in Nairobi to reduce congestion in schools resulting from increased enrolment.

Omollo reaffirmed the government's commitment to inclusive development, urging Kenyans to continue supporting programmes designed to empower women, strengthen families and accelerate socio-economic transformation across the country.