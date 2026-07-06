Folarin Balogun is available to play for the United States in their World Cup round-of-16 tie against Belgium this Tuesday in Seattle after his one-match ban was suspended by FIFA in a controversial decision.

FIFA shocked the football world on Sunday when it announced that Balogun, who was sent off following a foul on Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic, is now eligible to play against Belgium after his automatic one-match suspension was suspended for a year.

“In line with Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year,” world football governing body FIFA said in a statement.

“If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement,” FIFA added.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was among those who demanded that the decision be reviewed. Adding more controversy to the matter, US President Donald Trump — a friend of FIFA president Gianni Infantino — thanked FIFA after the ruling was overturned.

“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right and reversing a great injustice! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, a move many interpreted as a sign that the White House had lobbied for Balogun’s review.

In response, the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said it was “astonished” by FIFA’s decision and is “investigating all potential options.”

Balogun has been a key figure for the United States at the World Cup, scoring twice for Mauricio Pochettino’s side as they began their campaign with a 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

The former Arsenal forward also opened the scoring against Bosnia before being sent off in the 64th minute after a tussle with Muharemovic while contesting for a looping ball.

He is now available for Tuesday’s clash against Belgium in what many view as a controversial FIFA decision. The situation has also sparked wider debate, with many questioning whether the White House is exerting influence over matters involving the United States during the tournament.