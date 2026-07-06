Hot Topics World Cup 2026 Mexico world cup United States DCI USA Canada National Police Service

Did Infantino's friend Trump influence Balogun's red card review?

World-Cup-2026 · Shadrack Andenga ·
Did Infantino's friend Trump influence Balogun's red card review?
Fifa President Gianni Infantino pictured previously in white house with USA president Donald Trump. PHOTO/FIFA
In Summary

FIFA shocked the football world on Sunday when it announced that Balogun, who was sent off following a foul on Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic, is now eligible to play against Belgium after his automatic one-match suspension was suspended for a year.

Folarin Balogun is available to play for the United States in their World Cup round-of-16 tie against Belgium this Tuesday in Seattle after his one-match ban was suspended by FIFA in a controversial decision.

FIFA shocked the football world on Sunday when it announced that Balogun, who was sent off following a foul on Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic, is now eligible to play against Belgium after his automatic one-match suspension was suspended for a year.

“In line with Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year,” world football governing body FIFA said in a statement.

“If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement,” FIFA added.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was among those who demanded that the decision be reviewed. Adding more controversy to the matter, US President Donald Trump — a friend of FIFA president Gianni Infantino — thanked FIFA after the ruling was overturned.

“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right and reversing a great injustice! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, a move many interpreted as a sign that the White House had lobbied for Balogun’s review.

In response, the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said it was “astonished” by FIFA’s decision and is “investigating all potential options.”

Balogun has been a key figure for the United States at the World Cup, scoring twice for Mauricio Pochettino’s side as they began their campaign with a 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

The former Arsenal forward also opened the scoring against Bosnia before being sent off in the 64th minute after a tussle with Muharemovic while contesting for a looping ball.

He is now available for Tuesday’s clash against Belgium in what many view as a controversial FIFA decision. The situation has also sparked wider debate, with many questioning whether the White House is exerting influence over matters involving the United States during the tournament.

Tags

INFANTINO Belgium Trump Seattle Bosnia and Herzegovina Folarin Balogun FIFA Disciplinary Code Royal Belgian Football Association

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  7. 10
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  8. 11
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  9. 12
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  10. 13
    Sports

    KNF confirms 21 for East Africa tourney in Nairobi

  11. 14
    Sports

    KWBF selects four for Turkey World Ability Youth Games

  12. 15
    Health and Wellness

    Expert: Ejaculation alone doesn’t confirm male fertility

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.