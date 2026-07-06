Kenya commits to protect citizens abroad and expand diaspora investment initiatives

The Kenyan government has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the welfare of citizens living and working abroad while strengthening policies to promote diaspora investment and economic participation.

Speaking in Riyadh on Sunday after co-chairing the inaugural political consultations with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi said the government is committed to protecting the rights and dignity of Kenyans working overseas by promoting regular, safe, and orderly labour mobility pathways.

He added that the government is also enhancing consular services and creating more opportunities for the diaspora to contribute to Kenya's long-term economic development.

Mudavadi stressed that the government recognises the diaspora as an important development partner and is working to create opportunities that will enable Kenyans abroad to contribute more significantly to the country's economic growth.

"The diaspora should be regarded as vital development partners. While remittances to families at home remain important, the Government has laid the groundwork for Kenyans abroad to scale up their economic contribution and transition from 'senders of aid' into active, high-value investors in Kenya's strategic investment vehicles," he stated.

He highlighted investment opportunities available to Kenyans living abroad in affordable housing, healthcare, education, technology, renewable energy, and the digital economy, saying these sectors present significant opportunities for long-term national development.

Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu echoed the government's commitment, saying the State Department will continue serving all Kenyans abroad regardless of their immigration or employment status.

"The State Department's mandate is rooted in inclusivity," she said, noting that recent operational improvements, including an expanded consular network and the establishment of a 24-hour emergency response centre, are intended to strengthen protection and support for Kenyans facing distress while overseas.

Njogu also urged Kenyans seeking employment abroad to use official labour mobility channels, warning that unregulated recruitment processes expose workers to exploitation and abuse by rogue recruitment agents.

The Riyadh forum also provided an opportunity for members of the Kenyan diaspora to engage directly with government officials through an open discussion on their experiences, challenges, and recommendations.

Participants described such engagements as valuable platforms for networking, solidarity, and sharing practical solutions, noting that connecting with fellow Kenyans abroad offers emotional support and helps foster a sense of belonging while living away from home.

The meeting brought together senior government officials and representatives from the private sector, reflecting Kenya's broader strategy of strengthening partnerships to improve opportunities for citizens working overseas while enhancing the contribution of the diaspora to national development.

Among those who attended were Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Alfred Mutua, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Science, Research and Innovation Prof. Shaukat Abdulrazak, Kenya's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Joseph Masila, Secretary for Diaspora Skills, Investment and Entrepreneurship Isaiya Kabira, alongside other government officials and private sector representatives.

The government noted that the initiatives form part of broader efforts to improve the welfare of Kenyans abroad while positioning the diaspora as a key driver of investment, innovation, and sustainable economic growth.