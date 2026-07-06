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EAC adopts regional agri-food investment plan, pesticide & FMD frameworks

East African Bloc · David Abonyo ·
EAC adopts regional agri-food investment plan, pesticide & FMD frameworks
The East African Community headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania. PHOTO/Tanzania Digest
In Summary

The decisions were reached during the 19th Session of the Sectoral Council on Agriculture and Food Security (SCAFS), held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where ministers from across the region met to discuss the future of agriculture and food production in East Africa.

East African Community (EAC) ministers responsible for Agriculture and Food Security have adopted new regional measures aimed at strengthening food security and transforming agriculture across East Africa.

The resolutions include a new agri-food investment plan, youth-focused agricultural initiatives, and strategies on pesticide management and livestock health. The measures are expected to boost sustainable farming and improve regional food systems.

The decisions were reached during the 19th Session of the Sectoral Council on Agriculture and Food Security (SCAFS), held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where ministers from across the region met to discuss the future of agriculture and food production in East Africa.

Among the key outcomes of the meeting was the adoption of the EAC Regional Agri-Food Systems Investment Plan (RASIP) covering the period 2026–2035. Ministers also approved measures aimed at strengthening the implementation of the EAC Rice Development Strategy as member states seek to increase food production and reduce reliance on imports.

The council further endorsed the Youth in Agri-Food Systems in East Africa (YASE) Platform, an initiative expected to increase youth participation in agricultural value chains and create employment opportunities in the sector.

Officials said the meeting also focused on improving agricultural sustainability and strengthening safeguards against threats affecting food systems.

Delegates adopted the EAC Strategy for the Management of Highly Hazardous Pesticides for the period 2026–2036, aimed at promoting safer agricultural practices while addressing environmental and health concerns linked to pesticide use.

In the livestock sector, ministers adopted the Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) Control Strategic Framework for Eastern Africa covering 2026–2035.

They also approved regional guidelines intended to strengthen animal health systems and facilitate cross-border livestock trade within the bloc.

According to outcomes released after the meeting, the adopted measures are intended to "strengthen food security, accelerate agricultural transformation, and promote sustainable agri-food systems across the region."

The regional interventions come as East African countries continue to face growing pressure from climate change, population growth, food supply disruptions and disease outbreaks affecting both crops and livestock.

Assessments by regional and international agencies show that millions of people continue to face food insecurity due to climate shocks, conflict and economic pressures with an estimated 82.1 million people across East and Central Africa required urgent food assistance in 2025, according to FAO and IGAD data.

 

Tags

Agriculture food security East African Community regional trade Pesticides livestock health food systems Youth in agriculture Foot-and-mouth disease

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