Amisi: Political parties should operate as institutions rather than being personality-driven

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has called for political parties in Kenya to operate as institutions rather than being driven by individuals, arguing that personality-centred politics has weakened internal democracy and limited opportunities for emerging leaders.

Speaking during an interview on Hot 96 on Sunday, the legislator said Kenya needed a shift from what he described as long-standing political structures built around individuals and ethnic affiliations. He argued that parties should create pathways for leadership based on capability rather than political ownership.

“You do not need to be the founder of the party. You do not need to be the owner,” Amisi said. “Parties must not be owned by individuals. Parties must be institutions.”

The lawmaker said political parties in the country had increasingly become associated with personalities and communities, a trend he claimed had contributed to divisions and weakened democratic processes.

According to Amisi, leadership should be accessible to any Kenyan with the ability and vision to lead, regardless of background or ethnicity.

“So that one day a Samburu, a Turkana, a Giriama, a Pokot with the interest, capacity, enthusiasm, charisma and professional acumen needed to run a country like Kenya can wake up one day, present himself to the party and get elected by delegates,” he said.

The MP linked his views to what he repeatedly described as a political “renaissance”, arguing that younger Kenyans were increasingly rejecting tribal politics and calling for broader changes in governance and leadership culture.

He pointed to recent youth-led political movements and demonstrations as signs that many young people wanted a different approach to politics.

“The youth came up on the street and they said we are tribeless, we are leaderless, we are partyless and we want a new system — a complete overhaul of the system,” he said.

Amisi also urged older political figures to create room for younger leaders to participate in shaping the country's future.

“We are just telling the past leaders who served in other governments before us to give us a space to lead our movement because we understand why we are in this movement,” he said.

The MP maintained that political renewal required stronger institutions and a move away from personality-based leadership structures, saying future political competition should focus on ideas and governance rather than individual influence.