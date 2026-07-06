Government proposes dissolving six regional development authorities

The government is seeking to abolish six regional development authorities as part of sweeping reforms aimed at streamlining State corporations, eliminating overlapping mandates and aligning public institutions with Kenya's devolved system of government.

The proposed changes could affect 15 State corporation chief executive positions as the agencies' functions, assets, liabilities, and personnel are transferred to national and county governments through a structured transition process.

The planned dissolution is contained in the Regional Development Authorities Laws (Repeal) Bill, 2026, which proposes repealing the laws that established the six agencies, some of which have operated for decades.

The Bill forms part of the government's wider public sector reform agenda, which seeks to restructure State corporations to improve efficiency, reduce duplication of roles and ensure institutions operate within the framework of the 2010 Constitution.

The agencies earmarked for dissolution are the Kerio Valley Development Authority, Lake Basin Development Authority, Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority, Ewaso Ng'iro South River Basin Development Authority, Ewaso Ng'iro North River Basin Development Authority, and the Coast Development Authority.

The move follows a Cabinet decision made on March 7, 2024, directing a review of the role, impact and effectiveness of the six regional development authorities in light of devolution.

The review examined whether their mandates remained relevant after many development functions were transferred to county governments following the implementation of the Constitution in 2013.

According to the proposed legislation, the authorities' responsibilities will be transferred to the appropriate national and county government institutions together with their assets, liabilities, rights, obligations and personnel through a structured transition process.

The reforms form part of a broader programme to reorganise State corporations by eliminating overlapping functions, reducing administrative costs and improving efficiency in public service delivery.

In February 2025, the National Treasury directed the six authorities to suspend new recruitment, promotions, appointments and the implementation of new projects pending completion of the restructuring exercise.

The directive was intended to facilitate the transition as the government advanced its wider parastatal reform agenda.

The six authorities were originally established to initiate, plan, coordinate and implement integrated development programmes within their respective river basins and regions, including infrastructure development, irrigation, environmental conservation, natural resource management and socio-economic development.

Government documents indicate that the reforms are designed to ensure that functions now performed by county governments are no longer duplicated by national agencies, while allowing public resources to be utilised more efficiently.

If Parliament approves the Bill, the six authorities will cease to exist after the transition period, marking one of the most significant institutional changes since the introduction of devolution.

The changes are also expected to reshape the leadership of the affected agencies, with 15 State corporation chief executive positions likely to be affected as the government implements the next phase of its public sector reform programme.