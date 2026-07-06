Four killed after police shootout with suspected robbers on Eldoret–Kiplombe Road

Four suspected armed robbers have been shot dead and two others injured and on the run after a midnight shootout with police along the Eldoret–Kiplombe Road in an intelligence-led operation targeting criminals linked to a string of robberies across Kenya’s North Rift region.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers were on routine patrol shortly after midnight on Monday, July 6, when they received information about six armed men dressed in military-style clothing who were allegedly robbing members of the public.

Police say the officers moved to Greenfield Junction after receiving the tip-off and found six individuals matching the description.

The suspects were reportedly ordered to stop and identify themselves, but instead opened fire on the officers, triggering a gun battle.

“The suspects were ordered to stop and identify themselves; however, they defied the lawful orders and opened fire on the officers,” the police said in a statement.

Officers then responded to what authorities described as an imminent threat.

“The officers responded decisively to the imminent threat, engaging the armed suspects in a shootout,” the statement added.

Four suspects were fatally wounded during the exchange, while two others escaped from the scene. Police believe the fleeing suspects sustained gunshot injuries and say a coordinated operation is under way to track them down.

Authorities suspect the group has been behind a series of robberies across the wider North Rift region, specifically in Kitale, Kapenguria, Nandi, Marakwet and Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County.

A search conducted at the scene led to the recovery of several items believed to have been used in criminal activities. The recovered items included a loaded pistol, a wedge mallet and wedge chisel, five mobile phones, manila ropes, four identification cards and cash.

The NPS said it remains committed to protecting lives and property and urged members of the public to continue sharing information that could support efforts to combat crime.