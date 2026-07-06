Faith Odhiambo urges state action after Westlands restaurant robbery

Former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo has linked a recent armed robbery incident at a Westlands restaurant to what she describes as the long-term normalisation of political violence and armed youth groups.

She argues that weapons introduced into political activities eventually spill into communities, turning public spaces into centres of insecurity and organised crime.

In a statement issued on Monday, Odhiambo said the armed robbery incident in Nairobi's Westlands was not simply another criminal episode but reflected a broader security problem that had gradually been allowed to take root.

"Armed robbery in a Westlands restaurant is not an isolated crime story but the logical outcome of years of normalising goons and weapons at political rallies," she said.

Odhiambo argued that violence linked to politics often extends far beyond campaign periods and political events.

"Once you arm young people for politics, those guns and crude weapons don't remain at the rally," she said. "They migrate into our streets, churches, restaurants and estates, turning every space into a potential battlefield for hired violence and organised crime."

She said Kenya had experienced similar cycles in the past where criminal groups initially associated with political activities later evolved into broader security threats.

"Historically, we have seen this cycle. Politicians outsource violence to gangs, the gangs entrench themselves, soon even those not interested in politics are robbed, maimed or killed in their homes and neighbourhoods," she said.

Odhiambo further described the situation as "a direct assault on the constitutional right to security of the person and the freedom to participate, or not participate, in politics without fear."

She called for decisive intervention by state agencies, saying leaders who mobilise violence instead of ideas should face accountability.

"I add my voice to demand that the State decisively dismantle political goonism, disarm militias and hold to account any leaders who mobilise youth for violence instead of ideas," she said.

She also warned that insecurity eventually affects all sections of society, regardless of social or political standing.

"Whether you are political or apolitical, rich or poor, in the CBD or the estates, this wave of armed lawlessness will eventually reach you if we stay silent," she said.

"Everyone must speak out to reclaim the country from weapons and fear and restore it to a country governed by law, not gangs."

Odhiambo is now calling on the state to dismantle political goonism, disarm militias and hold leaders accountable for mobilising violence.

Her remarks come days after armed men stormed a restaurant along General Mathenge Road in Westlands and robbed customers at gunpoint before escaping on motorcycles.

Detectives said four suspects riding on two motorcycles carried out the attack, stealing valuables from patrons before firing two rounds into the air as they fled towards the Parklands area.

No injuries were reported, although the incident triggered public concern over security in the city. Detectives are pursuing leads and reviewing CCTV footage as investigations continue.