MP Kibagendi calls for expanded probe into Keumbu convoy attack

Kitutu Chache South MP Antony Kibagendi has accused the country's security agencies of failing to tackle political goonism, alleging that organised gangs are operating with official protection.

Speaking during a local media interview on Monday, the legislator said recent attacks targeting opposition leaders reflect a wider breakdown in law enforcement and governance.

Referring to the attack on the Linda Mwananchi convoy in Keumbu, Kisii County on July 3, 2026, the legislator described the incident as an act of organised political violence.

He urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate and arrest not only those who carried out the attack but also the individuals who allegedly planned and financed it, while also calling on opposition leaders to unite ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The legislator alleged that some police officers failed in their duty to protect the convoy and instead became part of the violence.

"The police know everything about this. The goons in Keumbu were working hand in hand with police officers. The police officers who were supposed to provide security were there, and the organizing of all this was done in the CDF office. The only way to deal with this is by fixing this country. Fixing this country is getting this regime out of power," he said.

Kibagendi further claimed that political violence had become increasingly common, citing incidents in which gangs allegedly disrupted opposition activities and targeted public gatherings.

He argued that the country's security system had failed to guarantee the safety of citizens regardless of their political affiliation.

Since 2023, claims that hired goons have been used to intimidate opposition supporters and disrupt political activities have featured prominently in Kenya's political landscape.

During the March–July 2023 Azimio protests, opposition leaders accused organised gangs of attacking demonstrators and destroying property alongside confrontations with police.

Similar allegations resurfaced during the June–July 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests, in which rights groups reported more than 60 deaths, with activists claiming armed civilians infiltrated demonstrations to incite violence and justify security crackdowns.

In the 2025 anti-government protests, at least 65 people were killed, more than 553 injured and about 1,500 arrested, amid renewed accusations of politically sponsored gangs targeting protesters.

The latest incident occurred on July 3, 2026, when the Linda Mwananchi convoy was attacked in Keumbu, Kisii County, leaving one person dead.

Police initially arrested three suspects before confirming that seven people were in custody as investigations expanded.

Authorities have also summoned Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda for questioning as investigations continue. Meanwhile, the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations say they are pursuing the financiers, organisers and perpetrators of political violence through the criminal justice system.

Onwards, the legislator expressed concern over the pace of investigations into the Keumbu incident, saying detectives should move beyond those directly involved in the attack and pursue those he believes orchestrated it.

He claimed photographs and videos captured during the violence identified individuals who should face further investigation.

Kibagendi also called for police officers attached to Keumbu Police Station to appear before court, alleging that some officers participated in the violence instead of preventing it.

The MP noted that statements had already been recorded by several victims, including individuals injured during the attack, and urged investigators to act on the evidence already submitted.

Beyond security concerns, Kibagendi urged opposition leaders to organise themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying leadership should emerge through public engagement rather than political endorsement.

"A leader needs to emerge. You don't have to wait for somebody to name you. Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang'i, Edwin Sifuna or whoever wants to lead should step up, go out there and influence voters. What the opposition needs now is unity and an attractive political vehicle for citizens to rally behind,"

He maintained that tackling unemployment, strengthening opposition unity and restoring confidence in public institutions would be critical to addressing political violence and rebuilding public trust in Kenya's democratic processes.