Nairobi Remand Prison installs hybrid solar system for virtual court hearings

A solar-powered hybrid system has been commissioned at Nairobi Remand and Allocation Maximum Security Prison in a move aimed at improving access to justice, strengthening security and ensuring uninterrupted virtual court hearings.

The facility was officially launched on Monday by Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi under the Programme for Legal Empowerment and Aid Delivery in Kenya – Phase Two (PLEAD II), which is funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in partnership with the Government of Kenya.

Speaking during the commissioning, Wandayi said the government remained committed to delivering a justice system that is accessible, efficient and centred on the needs of citizens.

"This investment is a testament to how multilateral partnerships can transform correctional services in the country. The government is investing in correctional services that are environmentally responsive and alert to the needs of the citizenry."

The Cabinet Secretary explained that the solar-powered system would not only reduce electricity costs but also enhance security and improve the delivery of essential services within the prison.

He noted that reliable electricity would support virtual court hearings, helping to ensure continuity in the administration of justice even during power interruptions.

Wandayi also pledged continued collaboration between his ministry and the State Department for Correctional Services to advance the adoption of environmentally sustainable technologies across correctional facilities.

Correctional Services Principal Secretary Dr Salome Beacco said the project reflects the government's broader commitment to innovation, institutional transformation and efficient public service delivery.

She highlighted that the initiative demonstrates the value of practical solutions achieved through collaboration and acknowledged the support provided by the European Union and UNODC.

According to the State Department for Correctional Services, the government has prioritised strategic investments designed to modernise Kenya's correctional system while improving service delivery.

European Union Ambassador Henriette Geiger said the EU remains committed to supporting programmes that promote human rights, dignity and improved access to justice. She noted that the bloc has committed Sh9.03 billion towards reforms in Kenya's justice sector, including digitisation, solarisation and initiatives aimed at expanding access to justice.

UNODC Regional Representative Ali EL-Bereir described the solar installation as a people-centred justice intervention.

He elaborated that the project would reduce disruptions to virtual court appearances that have previously been caused by frequent electricity outages, making justice services more reliable for inmates awaiting trial.

Commissioner General of Prisons Patrick Aranduh said the initiative demonstrates how partnerships between government and development partners can strengthen access to justice while improving public service delivery.

The newly installed hybrid system comprises a 28.08-kWp solar plant, 40.96-kWh battery storage, 48 solar panels, three inverter chargers and eight batteries. It is capable of providing 24-hour backup power to critical sections of the prison, including facilities used for virtual court hearings.

Nairobi Remand and Allocation Maximum Security Prison is one of Kenya's busiest correctional institutions, housing about 3,900 inmates, the majority of whom are remandees awaiting trial.

The facility supports between 200 and 500 virtual court sessions each day, linking inmates with courts in Nairobi and across the country.